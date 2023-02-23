Alternative credentials market for higher education to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% by 2027, Widening skills gap to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the size of the global alternative credentials market for higher education is estimated to grow by USD 2,275.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 56% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the alternative credentials market for higher education market was valued at USD 830.72 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027

Alternative credentials market for higher education - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps) and delivery mode (online, blended, and face-to-face).

The non-credit training courses segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Students should have expertise in the latest tools and technologies prior to being recruited. Companies are looking for students who can be readily recruited into workplaces with minimal training. Hence, the providers of non-credit training courses help students build their hands-on skills through short-term courses. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global alternative credentials market for higher education.

Story continues

North America is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Higher education institutions are experimenting with numerous ed-tech products and services. They are introducing new forms of teaching and learning. They are also focusing on experiential learning, flipped classrooms, blended learning, and active learning in classrooms. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise , Download a sample report

Alternative credentials market for higher education – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The widening skills gap is driving the alternative credentials market for higher education.

There is a high disparity in demand for and supply of skilled employees.

The intense competition in the job market has increased the demand for specific skills.

Alternative credentials allow students to acquire non-traditional skills and keep themselves updated.

These credentials help recruiters verify student achievements for particular jobs.

These factors are driving the use of alternative credentials by higher education institutions.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in non-traditional offerings is a key trend in the market.

Non-traditional offerings include credit as well as non-credit graduate and undergraduate certificate programs, training courses, continuing education units, and micro-credentialing.

The providers of these courses include colleges and universities.

Non-credit, non-traditional offerings have become a key source of revenue for providers.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The threat from traditional degree program providers is challenging the market growth.

This market faces a threat from the formal education segment, which includes traditional degree programs.

Evolving learning methodologies and digitization of the overall learning process help universities enhance the quality of course offerings.

These developments can gradually reduce the dependency on alternative credentials.

Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this alternative credentials market for higher education report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alternative credentials market for higher education and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education vendors

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,275.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

