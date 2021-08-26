U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education to grow by USD 1.40 Billion during 2021- 2025|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | 17000+ Technavio Report

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the alternative credentials market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Find extensive research with data synthesis & validation on Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education report - Download a Sample Now!

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the alternative credentials market for higher education is expected to have positive growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Identifying potential disruptions.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Report -The K-12 blended e-learning market has the potential to grow by USD 19.59 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52%. Download a free sample report now!

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Report -The K-12 maker space materials market has the potential to grow by USD 323.17 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%. Download a free sample report now!

Top 3 Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Players Include -

  • 2U Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • Coursera Inc.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/alternative-credentials-market-for-higher-education-industry-analysis

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education 2021-2025: Segmentation

The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geographic

The alternative credentials market for higher education is driven by a widening skills gap. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of online portfolio sites are expected to trigger the alternative credentials market for higher education toward witnessing a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43906

Topics Covered -

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Trends

  • Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

