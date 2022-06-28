U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Alternative Credentials Market size for Higher Education to record USD 1.40 Bn growth | Driven by widening skills gap | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 1.40 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 16.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The North American region will emerge as the key market for alternative credentials for higher education owing to the increasing focus on enhancing the quality of education by the incorporation of new forms of teaching and learning in the education industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy Our Full Report Now to explore market opportunities, market behavior across various business segments, and other important statistics.

Vendor Landscape

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio identifies 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Dynamics

The widening skills gap will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Enterprises across various industries are facing a disparity in the demand and supply of skilled workforce. Besides, the growing competition in the job market is increasing the demand for acquiring specific skills to prove employment readiness. Hence, in order to acquire non-traditional skills, many students and job seekers exhibit high demand for alternate credentials as they help them to stand out from the crowd and maintain continuous career readiness. For the recruiters, these credentials offer a way to verify student achievements and easily check for student suitability for particular jobs. This creates a win-win situation for both students and recruiters. All these factors are driving the adoption of alternative credentials by higher education institutes globally.

In addition, the inefficiency of traditional degree programs, and the availability of open educational resources will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from traditional degree program providers, high development costs associated with digital education content, and differences in regional requirements will challenge the growth of the market participants.

View Sample Report Now for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the growth of vendors.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:

  • Product

The non-credit training courses segment will have the largest share of the market. Non-credit training courses help learners to gain competitive advantages over experienced employees. Also, many vendors in the market offer a variety of non-credit training courses for professionals looking to become certified in certain specialty areas, fulfill career goals, or stay at the forefront of their respective industry trends. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will account for 57% of the global market share during the forecast period. The large-scale adoption of experiential learning and the focus on making learning more student-centric by educational institutions in the region are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our alternative credentials market for higher education report covers the following areas:

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the alternative credentials market for higher education is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the alternative credentials market for higher education size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education vendors

Related Reports:

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.30

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Non-credit training courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Non-credit certificate programs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Digital badges - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Competency-based education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Boot camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and market recovery

  • 5.9 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 2U

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-credentials-market-size-for-higher-education-to-record-usd-1-40-bn-growth--driven-by-widening-skills-gap--technavio-301575829.html

SOURCE Technavio

