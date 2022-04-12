Alternative Curbside Collection Startup newBin Partners with Kwik BagIt on Washable/Reusable Recycling Bag System

"Best Way to Recycle" Committed to Advancing newBin Sustainability Goals

ERIE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- newBin, the first free on-demand recycling service to collect any and all types of plastics, is partnering with Saskatchewan-based Kwik BagIt Products International Inc. to jointly develop a market for the "Kwik BagIt Closed – Loop Rewards Recycling System" in the United States (provisional patent pending), furthering the companies' joint commitment to solve the global plastic waste crisis.

"In our quest to revolutionize recycling by dramatically improving our practices regarding proper recycling and waste management, Kwik BagIt is a great partner," said Mitch Hecht, Founder and CEO of newBin. "Working with Kwik BagIt, allows us to motivate households to replace single-use plastic recycling bags that cause problems for recycling equipment and unnecessarily fill up landfills."

newBin and Kwik BagIt will work together to jointly market the washable/reusable recycling bag system made from recycled "rPET" through newBin's alternative and revolutionary curbside on-demand recycling collection system launching this summer with neighborhood collections, at homes, offices, restaurants, medical facilities, shoreline cleanups and outdoor college events.

"As an innovator, I am always on the lookout and thinking about the next best and big opportunity, and when I met Mitch, I was so excited that I finally found the right, like-minded individual who has the same passion to improve our recycling practices and achieve Zero Plastic by 2025 as mandated in the US Plastic Pact.," said Harold Sokyrka, Founder and CEO of Kwik BagIt. "Right now, billions of pounds of the 6 different types of valuable plastics are not being recycled properly in the curbside programs and material recovery facilities, or "MRF's", struggle to recycle less than 10% of what we put into the containers resulting in unnecessary waste material that is littering our planet and filling up our already overflowing landfills. The Kwik BagIt System will significantly reduce the volume of single-use plastic bags that can take up to 100 years decompose and can enter the water supply, where they break down and are eaten by plankton, fish, and wildlife which can result in health issues for humans and a threat to the overall environment.

Sokyrka goes on to say: "Together, with newBin we can get our eco-friendly bags to the public, improve recycling practices, and reach our sustainability goals."

The newBin app will let users schedule recycling pickup at their convenience and earn digital rewards that can be redeemed for goods and services with participating partners. newBin's vision is to offer simple, no-sort, free-of-charge, recycling of all plastics that incentivizes Americans to recycle more. A crowdfunding campaign for newBin, currently underway, offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to share in newBin's mission to stop waste plastic piling up in landfills, parks, and waterways. Participants in the crowdfunding enjoy direct ownership in the recycling startup.

To learn more about newBin's investment opportunity, visit: www.startengine.com/newbin

ABOUT NEWBIN

newBin is on a mission to stop plastic waste that is piling up in our parks and our waterways. The newBin app will let users schedule recycling pickup at their convenience and earn Eco Rewards for discounts at local stores. newBin will offer simple, no-sorting recycling that incentivizes Americans to recycle more.

ABOUT KWIK BAGIT

KwikBagIt has been selling sustainable products in Canada since 2017 with a mission to improve the inferior products that are cumbersome and difficult to use. The "Yard Pal Bag Holder" is "making the task easier" when trying to keep a bag open while filling it. The company is introducing the "Kwik BagIt Closed -Loop Rewards Recycling System" this year which will reward households and non-profit groups for collecting the six types of valuable plastics, aluminum and metal cans that every household throws away daily. The "System" is retrieving over 80% of quality materials and shows the householder how to eliminate contamination and co-mingling of materials, compared to the current rates of less than 10% that material recovery facilties are struggling to achieve. www.bestwaytorecycle.com

