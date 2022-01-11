U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,640.48
    -29.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,785.79
    -283.08 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.21
    -66.62 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +0.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    +0.3510 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,594.01
    +655.98 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.18
    -10.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.74
    +26.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Alternative Finance Market to Grow by USD 176.15 bn| Evolving Opportunities with Fundable LLC and Funding Circle Holdings Plc | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative finance market is expected to be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. The region will account for 73% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Indonesia are the key countries for the alternative finance market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, the rapid growth of social media, the increasing number of SMEs and startups, the rising adoption of online platforms for lending, and the presence of global and regional vendors will drive the alternative finance market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the alternative finance market, Download Our Free Sample Report

The alternative finance market has the potential to grow by USD 176.15 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.18% during this period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Alternative Finance Market Analysis Report by Type (P2P lending, Crowdfunding, and Invoice trading) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2021-2025"

Drivers and Trends

The alternative finance market growth is attributed to factors such as the decline in organized financial institutions' willingness to lend to SMEs. Due to the effects of the 2008 recession, organized financial institutions have turned reluctant to offer loans to individuals and SMEs. The lack of credit history, collateral guarantee, and organized business landscape makes it difficult for SMEs to access loans. It has also led to the emergence of alternative finance. Stringent lending regulations, especially to high-risk ventures and start-ups, have increased the need for alternative finance.

The exceptional growth in Asia is a key trend in the alternative finance market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Many SMEs in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India do not have access to traditional financing sources and prefer alternative financial services and platforms. China has emerged as the largest market for alternative finance, driven by government support for online platforms to cater to SMEs and marginalized sectors.

View Our Free Sample Report for additional information about the drivers and trends impacting the growth of the alternative finance market

Major Alternative Finance Companies:

  • CircleUp Network Inc.

  • Crowdfunder Ltd.

  • Fundable LLC

  • Funding Circle Holdings Plc

  • Fundrise LLC

  • GoFundMe Inc.

  • Indiegogo Inc.

  • Kickstarter PBC

  • LendingClub Corp.

  • Patreon Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Alternative Finance Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • P2P lending - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Crowdfunding - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Invoice trading - size and forecast 2020-2025

Alternative Finance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grab an exclusive Sample Report to learn about the various segments of the alternative finance market

Related Reports:

  • Digital Payment Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The digital payment market share is expected to increase by USD 85.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Microfinance Market by Institution Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The microfinance market share is expected to increase by USD 138.96 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.77%. Download Free Sample Report

Alternative Finance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 176.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.95

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 73%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, Germany, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CircleUp Network Inc., Â Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-finance-market-to-grow-by-usd-176-15-bn-evolving-opportunities-with-fundable-llc-and-funding-circle-holdings-plc--technavio-301457162.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Roblox Stock Is Off 40% From Its Peak Price -- Here's Why

    Online game platform and game creation system Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has performed well since its direct listing last year -- its shares began trading at around $60 and subsequently more than doubled over the next few months to hit a high of $141.60. The surge in user base during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing optimism on the metaverse, drove the strong performance in stock price. Roblox has benefited tremendously during this period as users have had the time and desire to linger on its platform because temporary lockdowns gave them little else to do.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.