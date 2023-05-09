Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Size to Register USD 2558.2 billion, with a CAGR of 26.80% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

New York, US, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Research Report: Information By Fuel Type, By Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Class And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032”, the market to is projected to grow from USD 382.8 billion in 2023 to USD 2558.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.80% during the forecast period.

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Scope:

A vehicle designed to operate on compressed natural gas, electricity, biofuel, biodiesel, fuel cell, liquid nitrogen, and dimethyl ether is an alternative fuel vehicle. There are various varieties of natural gas vehicles, including dedicated, bi-fuel, and dual-fuel vehicles. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are designated alternative fuel vehicles because electricity is the primary input fuel. In addition, alternative fuel for vehicles produces fewer or no CO2 emissions and help reduce pollution.

The global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape, characterized by the presence of numerous global and regional powerhouses. Principal participants are engaged in product development and strategic alliances to expand their respective product portfolios and acquire a solid foothold in the global market. The key players of the market are:

BMW Group

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

BYD Company Ltd

Among others.





Market USP:

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Drivers

The primary market forces driving market development are the worldwide depletion in oil supplies, the growing cost of fossil fuels, the rise of clean mobility solutions, tighter regulatory pollution control regulations, and the expansion of government programs supporting the use of vehicles with alternative fuels. Due to the growing price of fossil fuels, it is anticipated that the market for alternative fuel cars would grow. As a source of energy, fossil fuels are organic materials that include hydrocarbons that are present in the earth's crust. Developing and underdeveloped countries are more reliant on other countries to import fossil fuels as a result of the rising cost of fuel.

The rising adoption of clean mobility solutions to reduce emissions from fossil fuels is another major trend that is gaining traction in the market for alternative fuel cars. The carbon emissions from automobiles powered by alternative fuels, such as CNG, hydrogen, biofuel, and biodiesel, are lower when compared to vehicles that operate on conventional fuels like gasoline and diesel. Governments all over the globe are concentrating on adopting sustainable mobility solutions through alternative fuel for cars as a consequence of consumers' rising environmental concerns.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 2558.2 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 26.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increased government effort to create hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles Key Market Dynamics An increase in fuel prices High adoption of clean transportation





Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Limitations

The performance and fuel efficiency of alternative fuel cars, as well as a lack of infrastructure to service these vehicles, are predicted to limit market growth.

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on supply chains, which led to a stop in vehicle manufacturing and poor passenger car sales all over the world. Additionally, during the COVID-19 period, manufacture of alternate vehicles ceased and the market for them fell as a result of government-enforced lockdowns. However, sales of electric automobiles have increased once the lockout limitations were lifted.

Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Segmentation:

Fuel Type Information

Because battery electric cars are being accepted more frequently to lessen their impact on the environment, this section of the market surpassed others. OEMs are embracing electrification by shifting from the production of conventional vehicles to that of electric vehicles in order to fulfill the demand for automobiles without emissions.

Vehicle Type Insights

The category of passenger automobiles produced the highest revenue. The population's growing usage of passenger cars is attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, rising standards of living, changing middle-class demographics, and rising desire for personal commuting choices. Additionally, the market is growing as electric-powered passenger cars gain popularity on a global scale.

Vehicle Class Insights

The most money was made in the luxury category. Along with technological advances, the cost of the materials required to create electric cars has increased. The more luxurious vehicles have more safety features incorporated. a surge in customer demand for electric automobiles with premium features.



Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market Regional Analysis:

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. This market will be dominated by the alternative fuel markets in North America. The stringent government regulations restricting carbon emissions have resulted in a sharp rise in demand for alternative fuel cars in the region. Additionally, car manufacturers are concentrating on making efficient alternative fuel vehicles, which is anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

Due to growing concerns about the impacts of global warming brought on by the combustion of fossil fuels and the quickening development of technology for alternative fuels (AFs), Europe holds the second-largest market share for alternative fuel cars. Germany is the region's biggest auto manufacturer, producing 25% of all passenger cars made in Europe. Automakers in the country have made significant expenditures in internal R&D programs and have engaged the most researchers to conduct top-notch research for developing new vehicles. New technologies for alternative fuels (AFs) have been created as a result. Additionally, the market for alternative fuel cars in Germany had the biggest market share, while the market for such vehicles in the UK had the quickest rate of growth in the continent of Europe.



The market for alternative fuel cars in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The presence of developing nations like China and India, rising disposable income, shifting consumer demographics, improving living standards, quick urbanization, and growing awareness of the dangers of rising pollution levels are some of the key factors influencing the growth of the alternative fuel vehicles market in Asia Pacific. Due to the growing industrialization and development of this area and the resulting increase in pollution, alternative fuel vehicle use is encouraged there. Additionally, the market for alternative fuel cars in China had the biggest market share, while the market for such vehicles in India had the quickest rate of expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

