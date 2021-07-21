U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.61
    +24.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.40
    +247.41 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,553.56
    +54.68 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.46
    +29.17 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.59
    +2.39 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0560 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.4200 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,795.44
    +2,149.45 (+7.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.37
    +45.11 (+6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.62
    +105.49 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Alternative investing hub Vincent closes $6 million raise

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

While markets grapple with the concept that the pandemic might not be entirely in the rear view mirror, investors are continuing to seek out investment opportunities outside public markets as they seek to diversify.

Vincent, an alternative asset aggregation hub, is hoping to capture some of that investor attention, allowing users to scour multiple types of assets across vertical-specific platforms and build up a diverse portfolio. Vincent CEO Slava Rubin says that more than 100 thousand people have used the platform since its launch in November, and that they now have 75 partner platforms integrated with the site.

Rubin, who previously co-founded the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, tells TechCrunch that Vincent has just closed a $6 million Series A led by LAUNCH with additional investment from 8VC and Digital Currency Group, among others.

Vincent is looking to approach both accredited and unaccredited investors and the platform is currently a pretty even split between the two, Rubin tells us. The platform's partner offerings span several alternative asset classes including venture capital, real estate, debt, crypto, art and collectibles. Vincent makes money by facilitating discovery on its partner platforms and earning fees.

We covered the company's launch back in December when the alternative asset market was taking off but would proceed to get hotter by the week. At the moment, venture capital and real estate deals make up more than half of the capital flowing through the platform while crypto investments have seemed to slide in popularity amid the broader market sell-off there. Unaccredited investors gaining access to VC deals via equity crowdfunding has been a big onramp for the platform, especially amid loosening restrictions which have made that fundraising method more popular among some founders.

Today, there are more $3.5 billion worth of searchable deals on the Vincent platform spread across supported platforms like WeFunder, Groundfloor, Republic, SharesPost, Rally Rd. and Otis.

"The ecosystem of potential investors is bigger than it's ever been," Rubin tells us.

Indiegogo founder launches alternative investments discovery platform Vincent

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Inconsistent with our values’: Ben & Jerry’s will stop selling ice cream in occupied territories

    Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.”

  • Dwolla raises $21M to bring more customizable payment and money transfer options to fintechs and brands

    Stripe, with its $95 billion valuation, has been taking on the payment landscape with a whole platform approach, bringing in dozens of adjacent services to snag a wider and deeper set of customers that use these services by way of APIs. Dwolla, which provides an API that allows companies to build and facilitate fast payments, specifically with a focus on ACH (automated clearing house, or payments or transfers between banks or other financial institutions), has closed $21 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue building out the functionality of its service and specifically how it integrates and provides more of the responsiveness of card payments; hiring more talent; and starting the process of taking its rails to more markets outside of the U.S., most likely looking at Canada, the U.K. and Australia first.

  • Democrats and Republicans agree on one thing: Retirement security is in jeopardy

    More than 4 out of 5 American voters, regardless of party affiliation, believe that retirement security is a problem for the country, according to a survey.

  • Pink Floyd drummer invests in Disciple Media, a platform aimed at the creator economy

    Companies like Mighty Networks, Circle and Tribe have tried to address this, giving creators greater control than social networks do over their audiences. Disciple Media bills itself as a SaaS platform to enable online creators to build community-led businesses. It already claims to have garnered 2 million members and 500 communities since launching in 2018.

  • Spreadsheet.com wants to put apps in your spreadsheets

    An old rule of thumb for building a startup is to find a group of professionals who use spreadsheets to do their work and then build an app to replace their spreadsheet usage. Presto, you have a startup, and perhaps even a new software category. Instead of turning spreadsheets into apps, the startup wants to put apps in your spreadsheets.

  • AOC casts doubt on inflation wave: Price increases are ‘sector specific’ and could be due to ‘supply-chain issues’

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't sure inflation is the root cause of recent price spikes in the U.S.

  • 3 Expensive Stocks I'd Sell Before the Next Market Crash

    The stock market has been soaring to new heights in recent weeks and months, even though the coronavirus persists in some places, the economy hasn't fully recovered, and stimulus payments are still propping things up. If I owned Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), or Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), I'd be considering selling them right now. Moderna has soared by 250% in 12 months, and for good reason -- its COVID-19 vaccine obtained emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • AMC board names CEO Adam Aron as chairman

    Aron has served as CEO, president and member of AMC's board since 2016, having led the company to become the largest cinema operator in the world and maintain its liquidity when the pandemic hammered its business. One of so-called 'meme stocks', AMC soared in a Reddit-driven retail short squeeze in the beginning of the year. The company's shares were down 2.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses, has become a barometer to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market. Wall Street's high-water one-year price target for each of the following four Dow stocks implies upside ranging from 48% to as much as 58%.

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Coca-Cola, Harley Davidson, Verizon top earnings, United Airlines reports Q2 loss

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Coca-Cola seeing a bump in quarterly profits as sales in North America continue to surge from reopening efforts, United Airlines reporting a $434 million quarterly loss, Verizon beating estimates due to higher demand for 5G-related services for customers, and Harley Davidson displaying strong Q2 earnings as motorcycle sales double.

  • Will Pfizer Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2025?

    Only about a year ago, we may have asked the opposite question: Will electric-car maker Tesla's market cap surpass that of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) one day? Pfizer became the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine -- and that vaccine is generating billions of dollars in revenue.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steven A. Cohen, born on June 11, […]

  • Is the Worst Over for Lemonade?

    Insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) had a dramatic debut year on the stock market. Investors were impressed with Lemonade's disruptive model early on, but a poor first quarter had them running for the hills. Lemonade isn't the only insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI), but AI isn't just an add-on -- it's how the company collects data from users and then analyzes it to quote policies and process claims, which can be approved in as little as one second.

  • 'Buy The Dip' Investors Pile Into These 6 Stocks For Fast Gains

    S&P 500 investors are bravely buying dips following sell-offs like never before. And they're showing some of their favorites.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • The Big Reason Uranium Stocks Soared Today

    The entry of the world's largest physical uranium fund could change the industry's fortunes.

  • Why Naked Brand Group Stock Was Up More Than 15% on Tuesday

    Shares of intimate apparel retailer Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) were up as much as 20% on Tuesday with traders from Reddit and Twitter piling into the stock. Naked Brand Group was one of the meme stocks that soared back in January along with the mania in GameStop stock. The current share price is $0.58, making it a penny stock.