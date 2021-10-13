U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,349.75
    +9.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,312.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,715.50
    +62.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.90
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.55
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -0.73 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5570
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,672.38
    -2,486.50 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.89
    -30.88 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.06
    -15.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Protein Industry for Animal Feed is anticipated to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 supported by increasing consumption of meat & meat products.

Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.
Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed worth $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The alternative protein market for animal feed application is expected to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing demand for protein and nutritional animal feed coupled with increasing consumer consciousness toward nutritional products will stimulate the overall market statistics.

Alternative protein market for animal feed application from hamlet protein exceeded USD 200 million by 2020. Hamlet protein is gaining much traction in the animal feed industry owing to growing innovation in product offering by feed ingredient manufacturers. It helps to develop palatability in feed, easy to digest, making them high-performing alternatives to fishmeal, blood plasma and other high-quality protein products. Hence, this factor accelerates its growth over the forecast time frame.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4861

HAMLET is a rich source of Alpha-lactalbumin which is the primary protein component of human milk. It is a special ingredient widely used in animal feed application. Hamlet proteins consist numerous benefits as animals feed, includes superior product functionality with low risk of sedimentation, high protein and amino acid digestibility as whey protein, low content of anti-nutritional factors also increases the palatability of animal feed. Therefore, this various beneficial characteristic of hamlet protein led to accelerate the overall market share in the forthcoming years.

Some major findings of the alternative protein market for animal feed application report include:

  • Growing horse ownership and increasing individual interest in horses are significant reasons fuelling the market growth of equine feed with the CAGR of 6% through 2027.

  • Alternative protein industry for animal feed application from aquaculture is projected to register around 7.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

  • Global market from cattle segment is set to surpass $1.05 billion by 2027 owing to shift in the livestock sector from unorganized farming to organized sector in addition to rising focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks.

  • The duckweed protein market for animal feed is set to surpass $30 million by 2027 as it has proven to be an ideal feed for tilapia when raising fish.

  • Some of the key players operating in the alternative protein market for animal feed application are Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS Inc., Darlington ingredients and Angel Yeast.

  • Asia pacific market is set to register around 8.5% CAGR through 2027 driven by increasing protein rich diets for poultry and poultry-based products such as meat and eggs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 420 pages with 510 market data tables and 53 figures & charts from the report, "Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Application By Product (Insect Protein, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed Protein, Single Cell Protein, Hamlet Protein) Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

Europe alternative protein market for animal feed application is expected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2027. Growing concern over nutrition security, which provides enough protein and calorie supply, has resulted in the establishment of sustainable policies, such as the EU policy document to improve livestock output, which may encourage alternative protein demand for animal feed. Product demand should be boosted by the EU's recent authorization of insect-based protein for aquaculture for firms who meet hygiene and safety regulations.

Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, sea breams and seabass are mots farmed species in European market. Countries such as Norway, Greece, Scotland, and Spain are major producers of these species and drives the regional aquafeed demand. Aquafeed production resources like as fish meal, fish oil, plant-based proteins, and water bodies are abundant throughout Europe. Substantially rising processed food and fast-food industry, high consumption of seafood and adaptation of supplements made from aqua animals propel regional alternative protein demand in the aquaculture industry.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659107/Alternative_Protein_Market_for_Animal_Feed_Application.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed-worth-4-5-billion-by-2027--says-global-market-insights-inc-301398900.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burni

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • China’s Exports Surge to Record as Demand Outweighs Power Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged to a new monthly record in September as strong demand ahead of year-end holidays and rising prices outweighed the effect of power shortages across the country.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They

  • Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

    The dramatic recovery in oil and gas prices has led to some pretty impressive returns on energy stocks, but Canada’s crude sector is outshining the competition

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • Plug Power Surges After CEO Hints at New Partnerships

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power is up because CEO Andy Marsh appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money on Monday. The interview with long-time CNBC anchor Jim Cramer showed that there is a lot going on at the company. Plug, which is known for hydrogen fuel cell powered materials handling equipment, is commercializing hydrogen technology for heavy duty trucks.

  • A 600-pound elk lived stuck in a tire for nearly half its life, Colorado officials say

    The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Cheniere Energy Is Getting Pumped

    Cheniere Energy has been climbing steadily higher the past year, but the rally is not over yet. Let's look at our usual list of charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of LNG, below, we can see that prices have broken out on the upside of a four-month consolidation pattern.

  • Is $80 The New Normal For Oil?

    Oil prices have settled comfortably above the $80 mark as fears of demand destruction are countered by forecasts of a cold winter

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kil

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • New Caledonia's Prony to supply nickel to Tesla in multi-year deal

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Prony Resources said on Wednesday Tesla Inc had agreed to purchase around 42,000 tonnes of nickel in a multi-year deal - a pact that is set to make the New Caledonian miner a key supplier of the metal to the U.S. electric car maker. Prony, which bought the loss-making nickel operations in the French territory from Brazil's Vale SA this year, added it aims to produce 44,000 tonnes of nickel by 2024, double its expected 2021 output. Electric vehicle makers have made securing sufficient supplies of nickel - a key ingredient in automotive batteries - a top priority and are particularly keen to seek out sustainable and low-carbon nickel supplies.

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.