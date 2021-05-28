U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.13
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,574.87
    +110.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.84
    +55.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.45
    +0.38 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.04
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    -0.0170 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8530
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,796.86
    -2,890.38 (-7.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.77
    -44.64 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.91
    +11.24 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Alternative Protein Market Report 2021 - Global Forecast to 2027: Growing Urbanization with New Consumer Aspirations

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Emerging Alternative Protein, Adolescent Alternative Protein, Matured Alternative Protein), Application (Plant-Based Products, Insect-Based Products, Microbial Products) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Alternative Proteins Market is expected to reach $27.05 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This market is majorly driven by factors such as growing urbanization, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, innovation in food technology, high nutritional value of edible insects, and environmental sustainability with production & consumption of alternative protein.

Moreover, new product launches and increasing inclination towards a vegan diet further support this market's growth. However, the high cost of alternative proteins and significant preference for animal-based products hinders this market's growth to some extent. On the other hand, increasing soy-free and gluten-free trend poses a challenge to the global alternative proteins market.

In 2020, the matured alternative proteins segment accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market. This segment's leading position is mainly attributed to higher consumer acceptance level, the presence of a large number of manufacturers, lower cost than other alternative proteins, increased demand for plant-based products, easy availability of raw materials, and many applications in various industries.

However, the emerging alternative proteins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for environment-friendly protein-rich food, rising investment in novel protein farming, and altering attitudes towards insects and single-cell protein as food.

The plant protein-based products segment accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market in 2020. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the growing vegetarian and vegan population, growing demand for clean label products, and increasing investment and expansion plans implemented by plant-based product manufacturers.

However, the edible insect protein-based products segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the high nutritional value of insects, increasing demand for novel food products, and environmental sustainability with the production and consumption of insects.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall alternative proteins market in 2020. Some of the major drivers for the growth of this market include the deep-rooted food and animal feed industry, rising concerns over animal products and proteins, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increased investments in alternative protein products, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and technological advancement in the food industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Urbanization with New Consumer Aspiration

  • Growing Venture Investments in Alternative Protein Companies

  • Innovation in Food Technology

  • High Nutritional Value of Edible Insects

  • Environmental Sustainability with Production and Consumption of Alternative Proteins

Restraints

  • High Cost of Alternative Proteins

  • Preference for Animal-Based Products

Opportunities

  • Increasing Inclination Towards Vegan Diet

Trends

  • Development of Lab-Grown Meat

  • Lab-Meat Market-Pricing Analysis

  • Potential Market Assessment for Lab-Meat

Scope of the report

Alternative Proteins Market, by Stage/Type

  • Emerging Alternative Proteins

  • Insect Proteins

  • Algae Proteins

  • Duckweed Proteins

  • Adolescent Alternative Proteins

  • Pea Proteins

  • Rice Proteins

  • Corn Proteins

  • Potato Proteins

  • Others

  • Mature Alternative Proteins

  • Soy Proteins

  • Wheat Proteins

  • Canola Proteins

  • Mycoproteins

  • Mushrooms Proteins

  • Others

Alternative Proteins Market, by Application

  • Insect Protein-based Products

  • Value-added Whole Insects

  • Animal and Pet Feed Products

  • Value-added Insect Powder

  • Insect Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

  • Insect Baked Products and Snacks

  • Insect Confectionaries

  • Insect Beverages

  • Others

  • Plant Protein-based Products

  • Foods and Beverages

  • Animal Feed

  • Nutrition & Health Supplements

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

  • Microbial Protein-based Products

  • Food and Beverage

  • Animal Feed

  • Nutraceutical

  • Cosmetics

  • Chemicals

  • Others

Alternative Proteins Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Roquette Freres Le Romain

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Kerry Group

  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

  • Now Foods

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

  • Axiom Foods Inc.

  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation

  • Beneo GmbH (A Part of Sudzucker AG)

  • Glanbia PLC

  • Sotexpro

  • Farbest Brands

  • CHS Inc.

  • AgriProtein

  • Ynsect SAS

  • Enterra Feed Corporation

  • Protix B.V.

  • Proti-Farm Holding NV

  • Entomo Farms

  • Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd.

  • Aspire Food Group

  • Tiny Farms

  • EntoCube Ltd.

  • EnviroFlight Corporatio

  • Haocheng Mealworm Inc.

  • Jr Unique Foods Ltd.

  • Armstrong Cricket Georgia

  • Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch

  • DIC Corporation

  • Cellana Inc.

  • Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

  • Cyanotech Corporation

  • BlueBiotech International GmbH

  • AlgaTechologies Ltd.

  • Pond Technologies Inc.

  • E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited

  • Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.

  • AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

  • Corbion N.V.

  • Sun Chlorella Corporation

  • Plantible Foods, Inc.

  • MycoTechnology Inc.

  • 3F BIO Ltd.

  • FEBICO Group (Far East Bio-Tec. Co. Ltd.)

  • Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG

  • Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd.

  • Far East Microalgae Ind, Co., Ltd. (FEMICO)

  • Parabel Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn8cs2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-protein-market-report-2021---global-forecast-to-2027-growing-urbanization-with-new-consumer-aspirations-301301688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.In 2019, Babylon raised $550 million in a funding round valuing the business at more than $2 billion. Its backers include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Munich Re Ventures, Kinnevik AB, the family of Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and Vostok New Ventures.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with details of funding round, investors in penultimate paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Why Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Why China’s Crackdown May Make Bitcoin Mining More Centralized

    Big Chinese miners are likely to survive the crackdown.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoin's price?

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Here's Why Kevin O'Leary Invests In DeFi, Doubles Down On Crypto And Thinks Everyone Should Also Do It

    ‘Shark Tank’ host and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary revealed a major investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. What Happened: During a recent episode of Anthony Pompliano’s ‘The Pomp Podcast,’ O’Leary said that he is a “large shareholder” in a company called DeFi Ventures and that he plans to use DeFi to lend out assets in exchange for yield, with a target rate of 4.5 to 8% per year. “Imagine if I could have had a 5% yield on my gold over these years, that would have been incredible. Well, I can on my crypto so that’s really what I’m doing in DeFi and I think I’ve got the best team in North America,” he explained. O'Leary also added that he intends to increase his exposure to cryptocurrencies to up to 10% of his whole portfolio. He recently revealed that he had allocated 3% of his investments to Bitcoin. He also led a $20 million funding round for DeFi Ventures — a firm focusing on aggregating DeFi services — and is willing to rename it to WonderFi, as a hint to his "Mr. Wonderful" nickname on investment-themed tv show Shark Tank. The Canadian investing star claimed that he was working with major corporate DeFi actors and opened accounts to allocate up to 5% of his company's balance sheets into yield farming strategies. See also: Dirty Bitcoin Vs. Virgin Bitcoin: Why Kevin O'Leary Is Buying New Cryptocurrency He said that DeFi's "potential is huge" and pointed to anyone joining now holding the advantage of being an early adopter. “You’ve got less than 1% of global corporations even thinking about crypto right now.” Pompliano suggested he should leave the funds that he earns through his DeFi activities in cryptocurrency instead of converting it into fiat money, saying that "once you leave fiat for crypto, you don’t go back." “I don’t want to go back. Why would I?” O'Leary replied. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPolygon (MATIC) Launches Kit For Quick Ethereum-Connected Chain Deployment, Price Grows 20%Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Bets: Redditors Scoop Up More AMC as Buy List Grows

    The Reddit crowd is on a roll and from the looks of it, they are not slowing down anytime soon.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • AMC's premarket surge of 20% leaves short sellers with new losses of $500 million, says Ortex

    Shares of movie-chain operator AMC Entertainment climbed 20% in premarket trading, after jumping 36% on Thursday, and more than doubled over the last four days. On Twitter, financial analytics group Ortex said new losses generated for short sellers of the meme stock were "up to $500 million in the pre-market alone. Total losses in $AMC this week are $1.75 bilion so far. Retail investors on social media fueled the rise of AMC earlier in the year. Videogames retailer GameStop , also a popular meme stock this year, was up 2.7% in premarket.

  • Foxconn In Talks to Buy Stake in Malaysian Chipmaker DNeX

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd., according to people familiar with the matter, after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company.The main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker SilTerra Malaysia Sdn., one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra in February, outbidding Foxconn.Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the people said. A representative for DNeX said the company is always open to discussion with strategic partners and investors, but that it cannot comment on any specific discussion. A Foxconn representative declined to comment.Shares in DNeX rose as much as 13.6% in Kuala Lumpur following the Bloomberg News report, their highest intraday level in more than a month, giving the company a market value of about $474 million.A stake sale would come as the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, whose primary listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been growing its footprint in electric vehicles, issuing a steady stream of announcements beginning with the unveiling of its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform in October. Since then the company has struck agreements with Chinese firms Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Byton Ltd., the U.S.’s Fisker Inc. and European giant Stellantis NV.DNeX and a Chinese investor won their bid in February to purchase SilTerra from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. for 273 million ringgit ($66 million). Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu later told reporters that the company still wanted to secure a partnership with SilTerra.DNeX has received shareholder approval for a private placement of as much as 30% of its shares, and will use the proceeds to pay for the SilTerra deal as well as other investment, according to a statement on May 20. The Malaysian tech company will acquire 60% of SilTerra, while its partner in the deal, Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equipment Equity Investment Fund Center, will buy the remaining 40%.Established in 1970, DNeX’s businesses include information technology and undersea cables for telecommunications as well as an oil and gas unit, according to its official website.(Updates with share price rise in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.