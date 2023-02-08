U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market to Reach $2.2 billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

·9 min read

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market by Type (Dryers, Centrifuges, Grinders, Evaporators), Mode of Operation, Production Capacity (Small & Medium Scale, Large Scale), Application (Plant Proteins, Insect Proteins, Microbial Proteins) - Global Forecast to 2030, the alternative protein processing equipment market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5342

The growth of the alternative protein processing equipment market is attributed to the innovations in alternative protein processing equipment, alternative protein manufacturers' focus on reducing production costs, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, and increased utilization of alternative protein as an ingredient in food & beverage products. However, the high equipment cost may restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, untapped markets in emerging economies and the rapidly growing plant-based foods market will provide significant growth opportunities for alternative protein processing equipment manufacturers in the coming years.

Increased utilization of alternative protein as an ingredient in food & beverage products drives the growth of the alternative protein processing equipment market

Proteins are used in the food industry for nutritional and functional purposes. Human protein requirements can be met through the consumption of alternative proteins. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in health awareness, resulting in the emergence of health & wellness trends. This has increased the demand for food products that support better health, especially low-calorie and nutritious products. There is an increasing demand for functional foods due to the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing health awareness, changing nutritional requirements, and consumers' willingness to try new products. The number of food products with nutritious ingredients has grown considerably in recent years. These global consumer trends drive the demand for functional food ingredients, such as alternative proteins.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5342

Alternative proteins are used in the manufacture of weaning foods, porridge & gruel, cookies, crackers, muffins, bread, cereals, cakes, doughnuts, pasta, dry mixes, tortillas, flatbreads, soups & sauces, ground meat, ground meat for patties, sausage, meatloaf, vegetarian foods, stews & soups, meat systems, baked goods, and specialty items.

The functional & nutritional properties of alternative proteins and their widening food applications have increased their utilization in the food & beverage industry. As a result, the demand for alternative protein processing equipment is on the rise, driving the growth of this market.

Based on type, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into dryers, centrifuges, filtration systems, mixing systems, evaporators, boilers, grinders, screw presses, and other equipment.  In 2023, the dryers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global alternative protein processing equipment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the ability of dryers to improve process hygiene and the quality of final products by removing moisture. In addition, the growing necessity for customization and replacement of traditional drying techniques is further expected to boost the demand for this segment. However, the filtration systems segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to its rising awareness about safety and filtration processes, advancements in membrane filtration technologies, and increased demand for better product quality. Other benefits of this technology include high protein retention, improved process sustainability, and enhanced protein functionality.

Based on mode of operation, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into semi-automatic and automatic. In 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global alternative protein processing equipment market. However, the automatic alternative protein processing equipment segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of automated equipment, growth in protein manufacturing, and its wide range of benefits, such as monitored production, reduced labor costs, automatic tracking of individual loads, no human errors, effective cleaning, and no cross-contamination.

By Now-  " Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts (2023-2030) "
click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/26769470

Based on production capacity, the global alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into small & medium scale production and large-scale production. The small & medium scale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the government agencies supporting the development of small-scale food processing enterprises by providing technical expertise, financial & marketing assistance, and the requirement of fewer machines and manpower for processing.

Based on application, the alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into plant, insect, and microbial proteins. In 2023, the plant-based proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative protein processing equipment market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for alternative proteins from food & beverage manufacturers, the increase in the vegan population, the rising number of plant-based product launches, and the large presence of plant-based protein manufacturers. However, the insect-based protein segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the alternative protein processing equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the alternative protein processing equipment market. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing government support for small and medium-scale enterprises, technological advancements in the food industry, the wide availability of raw materials and various insects coupled with huge production capabilities, the positive attitude towards insects as food & feed, absence of regulatory barriers to using insects as food & feed, and the increasing investments in the alternative protein sector.

Some of the key players operating in the alternative protein processing equipment market are Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Bepex International LLC (U.S.), Bühler Holding AG (Switzerland), Clextral SAS (France), Coperion GmbH (Germany), Flottweg SE (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Hosokawa Micron B.V. (Netherlands), Koch Separation Solutions (U.S.), Maschinenfabrik Reinartz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH (Germany), SiccaDania A/S (Denmark), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.).

Browse in-depth TOC on " Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts (2023-2030) "
click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-processing-equipment-market-5342

Scope of the Report:

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Type

  • Dryers

  • Centrifuges

  • Filtration Systems

  • Mixing Systems

  • Evaporators

  • Boilers

  • Grinders

  • Screw Press

  • Other Equipment

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

  • Semi-automatic

  • Automatic

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Production Capacity

  • Small & Medium Scale Production

  • Large Scale Production

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Application

  • Plant-based Proteins

  • Insect-based Proteins

  • Microbial-based Proteins

Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Snack Processing Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Extruders, Dryers, Fryers, Flavoring, Seasoning), Mode of Operation (Automated, Semi-automated, Manual), and Application (Chips, Extruded Snacks, Nuts, Other Snacks) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/snack-processing-equipment-market-5275

Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-packaging-equipment-market-5249

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, and Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-5049

Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separator, Evaporator and Dryer, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Application (Processed Milk, Milk Powder, Cheese, Protein Concentrate, Yogurt), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-processing-equipment-market-4958

Bakery Processing Equipment Market By Type (Oven And Proofers, Dough Maker, Dough Sheeter, Dough Divider and Rounder, Depositors), Application (Bread, Biscuit Cookies, Cake, Pizza Crust), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/bakery-processing-equipment-market-4854

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Market By Type (Depositors, Formers, Coating and Spraying Systems, Mixer, and Cooler), By Application (Soft Confectionery, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, and Gummies and Jellies), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chocolate-confectionery-processing-equipment-market-4826

Southeast Asia Food Processing Equipment Market By Type (Meat Processing, Bakery Processing, Beverage Processing, Dairy Processing, Chocolate and Confectionery Processing) - Industry Forecast 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/southeast-asia-food-processing-equipment-market-4194

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/top-10-companies-in-alternative-protein-processing-equipment-market/
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/565/alternative-protein-processing-equipment-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-protein-processing-equipment-market-to-reach-2-2-billion-by-2030---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301741884.html

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd

