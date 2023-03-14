U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

Alteryx Appointed to Carahsoft Software License Supply Arrangement (SLSA) for IT Procurement Within Canadian Federal Government

Carahsoft Technology Corp.
·2 min read
Carahsoft Technology Corp.
Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft Expands Availability of Self-Service Data Analytics to Government of Canada

RESTON, Va., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, today announced it has expanded its partnership to provide automated data analytics to all levels of the Government of Canada, including federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown corporations.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide access to Alteryx products and services through its Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) contract held through Public Services and Procurement in Canada. Carahsoft will also work with its reseller partners in Canada to support new Public Sector customers and expand the availability of Alteryx’s solutions through additional contract vehicles.

Carahsoft will work with its reseller partners in Canada to offer additional contracts to support new Public Sector customers and expand the availability of Alteryx’s solutions.

“We are proud to work with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to expand our reach in the Canadian marketplace through the SLSA,” said Steve Harris, Vice President GM Public Sector, Alteryx. “This agreement with Carahsoft streamlines the procurement of Alteryx’s leading solutions to equip any Canadian Federal Government agency or department with data science and analytics that can be harnessed to address the most pressing analytics challenges.”

The Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform provides a unified, end-to-end analytics experience, enabling everyone to easily create transformative business outcomes using data. Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform offers a suite of capabilities — from hundreds of drag-and- drop automation building blocks for data cleansing, preparation, and blending; as well as statistical, geospatial, and predictive analytics; to automated machine learning and natural-language data storytelling — supporting every stage of the journey from raw data to business outcomes, and every person who participates along the way.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with Alteryx in the Canadian marketplace,” said Marty Gryski who leads the Alteryx Team at Carahsoft. “Alteryx’s solutions address the current need for analytics automation to empower critical business functions, and we look forward to working with our resellers to continue supporting the Canadian Federal Government in their digital transformation initiatives.”

Alteryx’s data analytics solutions are now available to the Canadian Public Sector through Carahsoft’s SLSA Contract #EN578-100808/442/EE and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Alteryx Canada team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3875 or Alteryx@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


