Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) Shares Fly 28% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Those holding Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 28% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But the last month did very little to improve the 69% share price decline over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Althea Group Holdings may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x, since almost half of all companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 8.3x and even P/S higher than 28x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Althea Group Holdings Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Althea Group Holdings has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Althea Group Holdings will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is Althea Group Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Althea Group Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 45%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 308% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, it's easy to understand why Althea Group Holdings' P/S falls short of the mark set by its industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Althea Group Holdings' recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

In line with expectations, Althea Group Holdings maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Althea Group Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

