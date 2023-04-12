Althing, LLC. Launches a New Innovative Clinic in Austin Minnesota

Althing (all - thing) is a U.S. medical innovation leader, establishing modernized clinical services and pioneering full equity in care. Althing innovations feature:

zero wait time from door to provider

complete patient self navigation with self charting, in any language or literacy

private, self-serve MedBay encounter rooms featuring automated vital sign sensors and staff augmented examination

A new virtual and onsite staff hybrid model for modernized primary, convenience care and behavioral health clinic services. In clinic, in school districts, and in homes.

AUSTIN, Minn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Althing (myalthingclinic.com) announced the successful launch of its flagship clinic in Austin, Minnesota. Austin is a diverse community in Southeast Minnesota where more than 56 languages are spoken in a region serving more than 103 languages and cultures. This rural region will now benefit from the first Civil Rights capable, innovative, clinic.

Modernized, Inclusive Care

Althing Clinic is located on the Austin Riverland Community College campus offering walk-in convenience care and access to primary and behavioral health care. The Althing model of healthcare is a state-of-the-art, efficient, human oriented service. Althing does what conventional care models struggle to do; serve rural regions and diversity, equitably with excellence. Zero-delay-to-provider is available to all demographics while enabling patient empowered navigation through the entire care process.

"Innovative, equal and proactive models of healthcare, that efficiently provide vital services, are a key need for our communities. Extending access to specialists not only improves community health but empowers economic growth. Innovation finds partnership where it is most needed; Southeast Minnesota is a region due for modernized healthcare. Althing is partnering with regional leaders to develop and expand a model of care that better serves everyone, in their own region, city and home." Said Mat Johnson, CEO of Althing, LLC. "Our services also proactively bring behavioral health to school districts and employers, onsite. Our goal is an equitable care model, for rural communities without compromise in quality and reach."

"During my time as a School Administrator, over the years it became more and more critical to address student physical and mental health needs." Said David Krenz "Trying to work within the traditional model to deliver services became more and more difficult. Resources dried up and family's abilities to access local care were not available, either because of lack of finances, cultural beliefs or language barriers. We needed new and innovative systems to meet the needs. To fill a void, we formed a partnership with Althing to utilize their innovation model to assess and deliver, real time assessment and treatment services without barriers. Althing has truly become the system to meet the healthcare needs for our students, families and the whole community!"

About Althing

Althing creates innovative solutions that lead to equity, access, and modernization of healthcare in rural communities. Althing's commitment to access is highlighted in its clinic, school district and home health solutions. Whether serving diverse populations or proactively bringing health services to the community, Althing holds to its principles: equity, quality, access, and value. To learn more about Althing visit althingmodel.com and subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/@althing7525/videos

