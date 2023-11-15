Although Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) insiders have sold lately, they have the highest ownership with 49% stake

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Vitura Health's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

58% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Vitura Health.

View our latest analysis for Vitura Health

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vitura Health?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Vitura Health's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

It would appear that 6.9% of Vitura Health shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Benjamin David Jansen with 21% of shares outstanding. With 19% and 9.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Guy Headley and Cronos Group Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Guy Headley, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. In addition, we found that Rodney Cocks, the CEO has 3.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 58% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Vitura Health

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Vitura Health Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$181m, and insiders have AU$89m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 16%, of the Vitura Health stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 9.6% of Vitura Health stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vitura Health better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Vitura Health is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.