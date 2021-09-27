U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,730.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.25
    -30.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.35
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9790
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,278.14
    -836.55 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.15
    -54.37 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,159.17
    -80.89 (-0.27%)
     

Altierus Career College Partners with Hobart Service and Houston Area Urban League to Support Employment Diversity in Service Technician Industry

·4 min read

Participants Receive Full Education Scholarship and Paid Internship

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Houston organizations have joined forces to support diversity in the service technician industry by offering free career and technical education training that is coupled with a paid internship and an offer of full-time employment at Hobart Service after successful completion of the program. Program participants receive a scholarship to attend Altierus Career College's Houston campus as well as on-the-job experience from Hobart Service, a nationwide leader in the industry. Houston Area Urban League is a sponsor of the initiative.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hobart Service and the Houston Area Urban League to encourage communities of color to become educated and trained in a high-demand field that can lead to a fulfilling career in this ever-expanding industry," said Leigh Ann Arnold, community engagement director at Altierus. "Together we are offering opportunities that provide pathways to career success and family-sustaining incomes."

Fellowship recipients will enroll in the Altierus HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) technician or refrigeration program that is designed to be completed in nine months. During that time, students will participate in a paid internship at Hobart Service, where they will perform preventative maintenance, site surveys, installations and modifications with guidance from Hobart technicians. Program applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be able to physically perform the job.

"Hobart Service is committed to building a diverse workforce in Houston and across all our locations," said Garrett Mitchell, human resource generalist with Hobart Service. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Altierus and the Houston Area Urban League on this important initiative that will provide access and opportunity to individuals throughout the local area."

Hobart Service is a leading nationwide provider of food equipment service with more than 100 branches and 1,500 service technicians in the U.S. and Canada.

"We applaud Altierus and Hobart for developing this partnership, which has the potential to change the lives of these individuals," said Rommell Williams, program manager for workforce development at the Houston Area Urban League.

Altierus Career College offers diploma and degree programs in the skilled trades and healthcare through innovative learning technology, hands-on training, one-on-one support, and job placement in the industry. It also offers wraparound services such as emergency grants and laptops to support students while they pursue their education.

About Altierus
Guided by nonprofit values, Altierus Career College holistically prepares students to forge new career paths. Its all-inclusive approach includes technology-enabled coursework that meets the current needs of employers, hands-on training in real-world environments, integrated professional skills development, and comprehensive support throughout the student journey. Current locations include Houston, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia. Altierus is part of ECMC Education, a nonprofit career and technical education provider that delivers holistic educational experiences that improve student outcomes. For more information, visit www.altierus.edu.

About Hobart Service
Hobart is an ITW Food Equipment Group brand. For more than a century, they have been providing premium food equipment and service that foodservice professionals can trust to work hard and deliver quality, consistent results day in and day out. With more than 125 locations and 1,500 factory-trained service technicians across the U.S. and Canada, Hobart Service is the OEM and service provider for Hobart and the entire line of ITW Food Equipment Groups brands, including Traulsen, Baxter, Wolf and Stero. All Hobart Service technicians are factory-trained to provide its customers with the most knowledgeable technicians in the industry. Learn more at www.hobartservice.com.

About Houston Area Urban League
The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) is a United Way agency affiliated with the National Urban League whose mission is to help Black people and other marginalized communities secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. HAUL has a long and distinguished record as an agency that offers tangible, lasting benefits to all members of the community without regard to age, sex, race, physical limitations or ethnic background. Learn more at www.haul.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altierus-career-college-partners-with-hobart-service-and-houston-area-urban-league-to-support-employment-diversity-in-service-technician-industry-301386131.html

SOURCE Altierus Career College

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Harvard MBA courses move online amid COVID spikes

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;discuss the news of Harvard’s MBA courses moving online as the campus experiences COVID spikes and what this latest move could mean for other schools across the nation.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGas for October delivery gaine

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why robust demand could still lead to solid earnings

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks down why she believes the supply chain challenges the market will not affect earnings due to the robust nature of consumer demand.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $37 Million Penalty for Overcharging Currency Customers

    Wells Fargo paid $37 million to settle government claims that the bank defrauded more than 750 customers by overcharging their exchange rate transactions. The Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Monday in New York federal court, is the latest for the scandal-plagued bank. The suit alleged that Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) told 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 they were being charged certain fixed exchange rates, but then incentivized its sales specialists to overcharge the customers for the transaction.