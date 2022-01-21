U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

·2 min read
MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (877) 545-0320 (domestic) or (973) 528-0002 (international), conference ID #502194 to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through February 27, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #44438. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685008/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-First-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results

