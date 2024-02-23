Altigen Communications, Inc. (PNK:ATGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Altigen Communications, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day everyone and welcome to the Altigen Communications First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Carolyn David. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Carolyn David: Thank you, Matthew. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Altigen Technologies earnings call for the first quarter fiscal 2024. Joining me on the call today is Jerry Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Hamblin, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer; and I'm Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance. Before we get started, I'm sure you may have seen our press release announcing our new name change. Altigen Communications has rebranded as Altigen Technologies. The strategic name change signifies the company's evolution from a communications software developer to a leading innovator of next-generation customer experience solutions and services. The company's legal name and stock ticker symbol, ATGN, remain unchanged.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued an earnings release reporting financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2023. This release can be found on our IR website at www.altigen.com. We have also arranged a taped replay of this call, which may be accessed by phone. The replay will be available approximately one hour after the call's completion and remain in effect for 90 days. The call can also be accessed from the Investor Relations' section of our website. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding future events and future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions, and actual results may differ materially due to certain risks and uncertainties that pertain to our business.

Story continues

A technician working on a handset in a laboratory setting, highlighting the top-level technology used by the telecommunications company.

We refer you to the financial disclosures filed periodically by the company with the OTCQB over-the-counter market, specifically the company's audited annual report for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2023, as well as the Safe Harbor statement in the press release the company issued today. These documents contain important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. Altigen assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking information contained in today's call. In addition, during today's call, we will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a replacement for the comparable GAAP measures, but we believe these measures help investors gain a more complete understanding of results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and additional disclosures regarding these measures are included in today's press release. Now, let me turn the call over to Jerry Fleming for opening remarks. Jerry?

See also 20 States Where Tax Filers Are Paying the Highest Percentage of Their Income and 25 Fastest Growing Economies in the Last 50 Years.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.