Altigen’s CoreInteract Suite Selected as a Microsoft Preferred Solution

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies today announced that its CoreInteract solutions suite has been selected by Microsoft as a Preferred Solution in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, AppSource. AppSource is the Microsoft online storefront for business solutions.

According to Microsoft, Preferred Solutions are selected by a team of Microsoft experts and are published by Microsoft partners with deep, proven expertise and capabilities to address specific customer needs in a category, industry, or industry vertical.

"We are very pleased that CoreInteract has been recognized by Microsoft as a Preferred Solution," said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Product Innovation Officer. "This is certainly a testament to the great work our development team has done to build applications that enhance the capabilities of Microsoft Teams Phone System. We're also excited about the opportunities we see in the market for the entire CoreInteract suite of solutions, which includes the CoreInteract digital customer engagement platform, the CoreEngage app for enterprise users, the Workgroup Insights real-time reporting application and CoreAttendant application for company operators and receptionists."

Trent Rowley, Altigen's Chief Operating Officer, further commented, "While Altigen has made great progress in the past year with CoreInteract, we are still just at the beginning. We continue to invest in product development to extend the CoreInteract solutions suite and to build the many new applications on our product roadmap. With our acquisition of ZAACT Consulting, we now have the technical resources to customize, deploy and support our solutions for enterprise customers."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience.

Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, our ability to continue to introduce and enhance our offerings for enterprise customers and natively integrated Microsoft Teams solutions utilizing ZAACT's technical resources, our ability to grow revenue and to accelerate business opportunities, as well as other risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report filed through the OTC Disclosure and News Services. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

