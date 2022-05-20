Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming Global NASH Congress May 27, 2022

Altimmune, Inc

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will give an oral presentation at the 5th Global NASH Congress on May 26-27, 2022, in London, UK. His presentation will provide an overview of pemvidutide, the Company’s novel, investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist under development for the treatment of obesity and NASH. Dr. Harris will also moderate a panel discussion on clinical endpoints in NASH trials.



Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: The Emerging Weight Loss Therapeutics and Implications for the NASH Treatment Paradigm Presenter: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc. Date/Time: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3:15 pm GMT

A copy of Dr. Harris’ presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Details for the panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Clinical Endpoints for NASH Trials Moderator: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc. Date/Time: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:35 am GMT

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

reisenstadt@altimmune.com

Story continues







