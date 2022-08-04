U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,770.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,293.50
    +22.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.00
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.22
    -0.44 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +19.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6830
    -0.0650 (-2.37%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    -1.78 (-7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7260
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,906.13
    -435.69 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.68
    +0.95 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.45
    +19.77 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Line of Credit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAMC
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Altisource Asset Management Corporation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation   (NYSE: AAMC) announced today that it entered into an agreement for a $50 million line of credit with Flagstar Bank FSB, a federal savings bank.  

“This line of credit gives the Company access to capital to continue to grow and develop our alternative lending platform,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jason Kopcak. “The management team’s efforts in building the company’s operations will be greatly enhanced as we proceed with our ongoing correspondent loan acquisitions and the launch of our new origination platform from a 7,000 square foot office space in Tampa, Florida.”

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs.   Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Investor Relations T: +1-704-275-9113 E: IR@AltisourceAMC.com


Recommended Stories

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Amgen Acquires Drugmaker ChemoCentryx for $3.7 Billion

    Biotech company Amgen said Thursday it is buying ChemoCentryx a drugmaker focused on treating autoimmune disorders, for roughly $3.7 billion, including debt. The all-cash deal works out at $52-a share and is a 115% premium to ChemoCentryx (ticker: CCXI) last closing price on Aug. 3. ChemoCentryx got approval for the Tavneos drug last year.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alibaba Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As It Sees Signs Of Recovery

    Alibaba stock rose in premarket action Thursday, after the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results that beat estimates.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lordstown Motor shares up 4.8% premarket after posting small Q2 profit and affirming on track with Endurance electric pick-up truck

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares rose 4.8% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company surprised with a small second-quarter profit as it gears up for the launch of its Endurance truck in the coming quarters. The electric truck maker said it had net income of $63,659 in the quarter, or 32 cents a share, after a loss of $108,200, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 44 cents. The company is still pre-revenue but is on target for the start of com

  • Tesla’s Annual Meeting Starts Today. What to Watch.

    Tesla huge base of retail investors always like to hear from management and CEO Elon Musk. Tesla hosts its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; it can be streamed from the company’s website. Tesla said it produced a record number of vehicles in June, and the company is ramping up production at its new plants in Germany and Texas.

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 1.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Eli Lilly Slashes Guidance After 'Significantly' Missing Quarterly Estimates; Shares Dive

    Eli Lilly missed second-quarter expectations and slashed its full-year outlook Thursday, leading LLY stock to crumble.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) By 50%?

    How far off is InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Lucid Shares Plunge Premarket

    [Lucid Group's stock](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/LCID) fell nearly 13% in premarket trading after the electric-vehicle company halved its full-year production outlook due to supply-chain and logistical issues. This is the second time Lucid has reduced its 2022 production target. It also lowered its estimate in February. The company now expects it will make between 6,000 and 7,000 electric vehicles this year. Other EV stocks were mixed. Rivian Automotive fell 1.8% premarket, but Tesla

  • Li Ka-shing Is Cutting Ties With AMTD After Wild 14,000% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s most successful investors is cutting ties with the parent of AMTD Digital Inc., whose 14,000% stock-market rally in a matter of weeks has raised eyebrows across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanBillionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Group

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.