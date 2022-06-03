U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,710.78
    -594.71 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NYSE American Exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAMC
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Altisource Asset Management Corporation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced that it received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE Company Guide. The Letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s common stock from the NYSE Market.

Pursuant to the NYSE Company Guide and as provided in the Letter, the Company may provide the NYSE staff with a plan (the "Plan") by June 30, 2022 advising the NYSE staff of any actions the Company has taken and plans on taking that will bring the Company into compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards within 18 months from receipt of the Letter (i.e. November 30, 2023). The Company intends to submit a Plan by the June 30, 2022 deadline.

There is no assurance that the NYSE staff will accept the Plan. If the NYSE staff accepts the Plan, the NYSE staff will review the Company’s compliance with the Plan on a quarterly basis and if the Company does not show progress consistent with the Plan or is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards by November 30, 2023, the NYSE will commence delisting procedures. If the Company does not submit the Plan or if the NYSE staff does not accept the Plan, the NYSE staff will initiate delisting proceedings.

The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.

The Company’s receipt of the Letter does not affect the Company’s business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as our Crypto-ATMs.

Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions and its ability to maintain its listing on the NYSE. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, the NYSE’s failure to accept the Plan, our ability to execute the Plan, our ability to maintain compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards, our ability to develop our businesses, and to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Investor Relations T: +1 704-275-9113 E: IR@AltisourceAMC.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday

    Semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down as much as 5.5%, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was off by as much as 4.5%, and e-commerce kingpin Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped as much as 3.5%. New warnings about the possibility of a recession sent a wide swath of stocks lower today, but there was also company-specific news for each of the technology stalwarts. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the chorus of business leaders sounding the alarm about the economy and the possibility of a recession.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Apple Crumbles; Tesla Stock Plunges As Elon Musk Does This; 2 Leaders Make Bullish Moves

    The Dow Jones fell on strong jobs data. Tesla stock plunged on an Elon Musk move. Apple stock crumbled. Amazon fell after an executive quit.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Why Micron Stock Stumbled on Friday

    Piper Sandler is scared of a computer memory glut, but Micron's stock price is cheap enough to already factor that in.

  • Why Shopify, Upstart, and DraftKings Fell Today

    It was a tough day for high-growth stocks, as a hot jobs number stoked inflation fears even as Elon Musk warned about the global economy.

  • BofA’s US stock chief sees a floor of 3,200 for the S&P 500 (potential downside of 22%) — but here are 4 sectors she likes for inflation protection and cash return

    Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • The market sell-off ‘could be coming towards an end’: Strategist

    Jas Thandi, Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy, and WisdomTree Global CIO Jeremy Schwartz sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how markets are handling the Fed's raised interest rates, alternative investments, and rising prices in oil commodities.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off After Jobs Report; Tesla Tumbles On Elon Musk Warning

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped after the jobs report. Tesla skidded after Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • AMD Stock Broke Out -- but Buyers Could Have a Second Chance

    It helped lead a rally in chip stocks, as Nvidia also did well, gaining 6.9%. AMD stock not only rotated over the prior month's high, it also held a key support level. What does that have to do with this week's breakout?

  • 11 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks in focus after releasing their earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports. Recently, popular tech stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Pure […]

  • Here Are The 19 Fallen Major Stocks No One Will Touch

    Brave investors are trying to buy S&P 500 stocks on the dip. But they're not even crazy enough to touch some.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Sycamore, Franchise Group submit bids for Kohl's

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Sycamore and Franchise Group becoming the latest to submit bids for Kohl’s.

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • 2 Financial Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar

    Let's take a look at these two stocks and what Wall Street thinks of their growth prospects. Block, the parent company of Square, is a payment provider that distinguishes itself by the fact that it serves both sides of the transaction. It serves the consumer with its Cash App, through which people can send money to friends, invest, and handle personal finances.