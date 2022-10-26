U.S. markets closed

Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Investor Call

·3 min read
·3 min read
Altisource Asset Management Corporation
Altisource Asset Management Corporation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) announced today that it will hold an investor call on November 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST to discuss its 2022 third quarter results. Please submit any questions in advance of the call to ir@altisourceamc.com prior to 4:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

For those who wish to participate, the domestic toll-free access number is 1-888-394-8218, or for international callers, 1-929-477-0402. We will also host a live webcast of the investor call on https://ir.altisourceamc.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be found at https://ir.altisourceamc.com/events-presentations.

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs.

Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, margins, employee costs, future operations, business plans, including its ability to sell loans and obtain funding, and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our ability to develop our businesses and to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; our ability to purchase, originate, and sell loans; our ability to obtain funding, market and industry conditions, particularly with respect to industry margins for loan products we may purchase, originate, or sell; our ability to hire employees and the cost of hiring such employees; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Investor Relations T: +1-704-275-9113 E: IR@AltisourceAMC.com


