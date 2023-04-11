Altitude Accelerator Launches New Online Programs for Startup Founders

RevUp and Growth Essentials offer self-directed curriculum at no cost to registered clients and feature multi-media content, quizzes, advisor check-ins, and the opportunity to present to investors.

BRAMPTON, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian technology startup incubator Altitude Accelerator has launched new self-directed and free online learning programs for startup founders.

"Altitude's programming offers ambitious technology startup founders access to top-tier mentors and advisors, expert-led workshops and coaching, and peer support," says Pam Banks, Altitude's Executive Director. "We understand that with the current economy many founders have cash constraints and may not be able to attend our in-person programming, but we want to make sure we offer our best support, and resources they can access anytime, on their own schedule and at their own pace."

RevUp is for early-stage startups looking for expert guidance on business planning and developing the first investor pitch deck. The online curriculum covers business fundamentals, including setting up a business, early hiring decisions, as well as tactical guidance on communicating value proposition, competitive advantage, target customers, and market opportunity. At the completion of the program, founders submit a 10-page pitch deck for review by an Entrepreneur-in-Residence and discussion of next steps in Altitude's programming.

Growth Essentials offers "best of" highlights from Altitude's competitive Incubator and Investor Readiness programs, such as videos, podcasts, SEO, digital marketing, building a forecast, and data room fundamentals. Upon successful completion of Growth Essentials, the founder will have the opportunity to meet with Altitude's advisors to determine the best program for them and to be considered for the esteemed Champion Panels investor pitch series.

For more information on Altitude Accelerator's programs for entrepreneurs, visit the website. To sign up for RevUp visit this link and for Growth Essentials sign up here.

About Altitude Accelerator

Innovation in Ontario is changing the world and Altitude Accelerator helps tech entrepreneurs grow strong, successful businesses and get to market faster. Altitude Accelerator offers personalized programs and 1:1 coaching services for every stage of growth, including our sales and marketing-focused Incubator and Investor Readiness for startups raising a seed round. Our unparalleled Advisor network is a deep bench of 50+ dedicated industry and subject matter experts who volunteer their time and skill to help our clients navigate specific challenges. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, Altitude Accelerator is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, & Trade.

