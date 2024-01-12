Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Altitude Group's (LON:ALT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Altitude Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = UK£465k ÷ (UK£14m - UK£3.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Altitude Group has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.3%.

AIM:ALT Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Altitude Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Altitude Group.

What Can We Tell From Altitude Group's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Altitude Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.4% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 141% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Altitude Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 57% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

