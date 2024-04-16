What Is Altitude Group plc's (LON:ALT) Share Price Doing?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.36 and falling to the lows of UK£0.28. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Altitude Group's current trading price of UK£0.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Altitude Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Altitude Group Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Altitude Group’s ratio of 40.37x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 37.91x, which means if you buy Altitude Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Altitude Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Altitude Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Altitude Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Altitude Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ALT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ALT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Altitude Group.

If you are no longer interested in Altitude Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

