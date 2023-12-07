Altium (ASX:ALU) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Altium (ASX:ALU). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Altium with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Altium Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Altium's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 49%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Altium remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$263m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Altium.

Are Altium Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Altium insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$85k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Altium insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$704m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Aram Mirkazemi is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Altium, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$2.2m.

The CEO of Altium only received US$862k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Altium To Your Watchlist?

Altium's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Altium belongs near the top of your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Altium. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

