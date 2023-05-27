Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.08

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.08 per share on the 30th of June. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Altius Minerals' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 15.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 69%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Altius Minerals Is Still Building Its Track Record

Altius Minerals' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from CA$0.08 total annually to CA$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Altius Minerals' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Growth of 0.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Altius Minerals' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Altius Minerals has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Altius Minerals that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Altius Minerals not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here