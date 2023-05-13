Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.08

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) will pay a dividend of CA$0.08 on the 30th of June. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Altius Minerals' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Altius Minerals was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 69%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Altius Minerals Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from CA$0.08 total annually to CA$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately, Altius Minerals' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Altius Minerals' Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Altius Minerals has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Altius Minerals that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

