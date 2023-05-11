Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.'s (TSE:ARR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 61% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Altius Renewable Royalties' estimated fair value is CA$14.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Altius Renewable Royalties is estimated to be 38% undervalued based on current share price of CA$8.70

Analyst price target for ARR is US$13.28 which is 5.2% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.25m US$7.84m US$10.6m US$12.7m US$14.5m US$16.0m US$17.3m US$18.3m US$19.2m US$20.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.71% Est @ 14.34% Est @ 10.58% Est @ 7.94% Est @ 6.10% Est @ 4.81% Est @ 3.91% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$4.9 US$6.9 US$8.7 US$9.8 US$10.5 US$10.9 US$11.1 US$11.0 US$10.9 US$10.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$95m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$20m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.8%) = US$428m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$428m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$227m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$322m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$8.7, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Altius Renewable Royalties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Altius Renewable Royalties

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ARR.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Altius Renewable Royalties, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Altius Renewable Royalties (1 is significant!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does ARR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

