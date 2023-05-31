Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. The CA$269m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$780k and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$644k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Altius Renewable Royalties will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Altius Renewable Royalties, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$3.9m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Altius Renewable Royalties given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Altius Renewable Royalties currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

