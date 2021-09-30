ALTIVIA Announces Sale of its Water Treatment Business

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA announced today that it has sold its water treatment chemical business to USALCO, LLC ("USALCO"), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G.").

ALTIVIA's water treatment business includes ferric and ferrous sulfate production facilities located in Houston, Texas.

"As ALTIVIA has become more focused in petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, we are very pleased to transition ownership of our water treatment business to USALCO," said J. Michael Jusbasche, Chief Executive Officer at ALTIVIA. "The transaction is a highly favorable outcome for our employees and customers, and we believe this business will thrive as a part of USALCO's expanding footprint in water treatment."

"ALTIVIA's Water Treatment business is a terrific complement to USALCO," said Ken Gayer, CEO of USALCO. "This acquisition broadens our coagulant product offering into iron salts and strengthens our geographic coverage in the Texas region."

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates 4 large petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas, Ohio, and West Virginia.

ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methyl Styrene in the Americas;

ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producers of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas;

ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019 and it services the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants and adhesives industries.

ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals specializes in the custom production of a variety of chemical intermediates servicing the surfactant, lubricant and fuel additives markets. The production facility located in Crosby Texas, includes reaction capacity of 31 reactor and distillation trains with ethoxylation and propoxylation capabilities and a range of organic reactions.

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of high-quality specialty chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment and other industrial applications in the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.usalco.com/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

