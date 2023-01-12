Altix Consulting Group Bolsters Leadership to Support Strong Global Growth

Altix Consulting appoints industry veteran Carey Chen as President of Altix Corporation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altix Consulting, Inc., a boutique management consulting firm specializing in helping small and middle market industrial companies compete globally, has announced the appointment of Carey Chen as President of Altix Corporation, effective immediately.

Chen will strengthen the leadership team of the rapidly growing Altix Consulting Group and succeeds Yannick Schilly as President. Chen will lead day-to-day operations and help develop a strong architecture and scalable organization to fortify Altix' growth plans. Schilly, who co-founded Altix Consulting and served as President & CEO since the company's inception, will remain CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Schilly will continue to focus on the strategic global development of the company and will remain committed to working closely with Altix customers and partners to ensure continued delivery of superb customer service and tailored solutions to help clients accelerate their highly complex industrial, business, digital, cultural, and lean transformations with focus on operational excellence and global business strategy.

"Carey's unique M&A experience and expertise in private equity, and his successful track record of executing business growth and transformation will be an asset to Altix' clients, as well as to Altix as we navigate our next phase of growth," said Anne Cappel, Chief Marketing Officer, and co-founder of Altix.

Chen brings three decades of industry insights. Prior to joining Altix Corporation, Chen served as Chief Executive Officer of Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions and Incodema Holdings LLC, both investment platforms of CORE Industrial Partners. Chen also served as Executive Chairman and President of Cincinnati Incorporated and held various executive leadership roles for companies, including Hypertherm, Inc., Wiremold | Legrand, Bayliner Marine Corp., a division of the Brunswick Corp., and AlliedSignal, Inc.

Chen currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation; Chairman of the Board for Roberts Hawaii, Inc.; and as an independent director for Hisco, Inc. He is the Audit Committee Chairman and a Counselor for the American Welding Society, and a Board Trustee for the American Welding Society Foundation. Chen holds an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), a BS in Applied Mathematics from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), and several U.S. patents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carey as President of Altix," said Yannick Schilly, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Altix. "His expertise and insights will help us scale our rapidly expanding organization here in the U.S. and globally. His extensive industry knowledge and experience in private equity and international/global business will help drive our decision-making as we chart Altix' exciting future," he added.

"I am delighted to join Altix Corporation as its President. I look forward to the challenge of expanding the solid foundation that Yannick and Anne have built over the past five years, and to taking the company to even greater heights," said Chen.

