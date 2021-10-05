U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.24
    +57.78 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,405.54
    +402.62 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,466.44
    +210.96 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.50
    +5.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.40 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4500
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,021.16
    +1,343.26 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.11
    +19.74 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Alto Announces Stylish New Case Designs for the iPhone 13 Series

·2 min read

Alto is offering a 10% discount plus five times reward points until 10/31 to celebrate the launch.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto, a leather accessories brand specializing in providing stylish accessories for Apple products, launched four leather phone cases designed especially for the iPhone 13 series. To celebrate, Alto is offering a 10% discount and five times the number of reward points for purchases made between 9/17 and 10/31.

Alto Original 360 Drop Protective Leather Case For iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max
Alto Original 360 Drop Protective Leather Case For iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

Ease Life Through Style

Alto's new leather accessory products are specially tailored for the iPhone 13 all series. By providing great designs with the perfect balance between technology and traditional handcraft, users can pick their phone case from the new series for ultimate customization and expression:

  • Metro Series – For a lightweight life

Reduce the bulk in your pocket with the lightweight, super-slim leather wallet case. The wallet features a simple pocket, flip design and wireless charging support.

  • Anello 360 Series – Total Freedom

Hang your iPhone around your neck. The Anello 360 forms a compact pocket design that stores cards you can swipe at any time with complete Drop-Proof protection makes your daily life relaxing and elegant. Turn the card pocket and it is compatible with wireless charging.

  • Original 360 Series - A Classic

Italian leather covering offers a delicate touch, providing your iPhone with complete drop-proof protection despite its ultra-slim profile, allowing you to enjoy the details of life and satisfy your pursuit of style.

  • Original 360 with MagSafe – A Perfect Partner

Magnets in the phone case enhance support for MagSafe charging. Made to align with the iPhone 13 perfectly, it's easy to use, convenient and secure.

A link to Alto's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Series follows below in our source section.

Introducing from Appleinsider: https://viaalto.me/3C01ivrBv

About Alto
Alto, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of accessories for Apple products, provides high-quality products made with the most natural and environmentally-friendly leather dyeing method, giving the leather a natural fragrance, uniqueness, and plasticity. Alto uses top-grade Italian aniline leather as the brand spirit and symbol, combining functional design with the simple beauty of the leather itself.

Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case For iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max
Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case For iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alto-announces-stylish-new-case-designs-for-the-iphone-13-series-301391423.html

SOURCE Alto

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock slid 2.8% by 3:30 p.m. EDT trading Monday. Granted, the whole stock market has been having a rather bad day. Calling Apple "the hottest player in gaming," the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple's App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software.

  • Google’s $5 Billion Android Battle Could End Its Dominance

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Here's what to expect from Microsoft's newly launched Windows 11

    Windows 11 is officially on sale. Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices Yusuf Mehdi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Microsoft launches Windows 11 today – but only for some people

    Microsoft says that the rollout of Windows 11 ‘will be phased and measured’ with ‘new eligible devices [being] offered the upgrade first’

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • Today is the day to buy an Apple iPad — they’re on sale on Amazon for up to 10% off

    This basically never happens.

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped

  • 3 Altcoins to Buy Now

    As such, investors should turn their attention away from BTC and start looking for alternative coins (altcoins) created in more recent rounds of innovation. Three top candidates that fit that description are Celo (CRYPTO: CELO), My Neighbor Alice (CRYPTO: ALICE), and Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO). Celo's blockchain is unique because users' wallet addresses, which is where one's crypto is stored (public keys) are tied to their mobile phone numbers.

  • Get ready for Microsoft's Windows 11 media blitz

    Windows 11 officially goes on sale Tuesday, but expect the media blitz to begin later today.Why it matters: Microsoft's operating system launches aren't what they were back in the days when people lined up outside of retail stores at midnight. But this is still the most significant update in years and comes as the PC industry is getting a pandemic-fueled resurgence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Microsoft will

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Tortoise expands remote operated robotic delivery to convenience stores across the US

    Tortoise is expanding its remote controlled delivery robots to convenience store chains across the U.S. through a new two-year strategic partnership with King Retail Solutions (KRS), an Idaho-based retail brand strategy company with a national footprint. Under the agreement, KRS will resell and distribute more than 500 of Tortoise’s sidewalk delivery vehicles to help its convenience store customers offer affordable, same-day last-mile delivery options. Recent partnerships with last-mile logistics supplier AxelHire, grocery chain Shoprite and convenience store brand Choice Market demonstrate a major shift toward robotic delivery for Tortoise, one that allows it to bring its robots into an increasing range of markets.

  • TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice: ‘This is brilliant’

    The hack is showing users one way how to unlock an iPhone without putting in a password.