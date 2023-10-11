Alto Ingredients' (NASDAQ:ALTO) investors will be pleased with their strong 103% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) share price has soared 103% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. We note the stock price is up 4.9% in the last seven days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because Alto Ingredients made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last half decade Alto Ingredients' revenue has actually been trending down at about 4.6% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 15% per year, but that's what it did. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Alto Ingredients in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Alto Ingredients provided a TSR of 17% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alto Ingredients better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Alto Ingredients is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

