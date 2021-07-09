U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.43
    +41.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,852.62
    +430.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,679.84
    +120.05 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.77
    +40.09 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +1.58 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0580 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1950
    +0.4330 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,531.11
    +720.28 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.80
    +14.01 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

'Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City' trailer previews the new urban backdrop

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Alto's Odyssey is joining Apple Arcade on July 16th amid an expansion from the game subscription service into classic mobile titles. Developer Snowman recently revealed Apple Arcade members will get access to additional content and it teased some of that in a trailer for Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City.

The latest version of the stylish endless runner adds an urban biome to go along with the desert, canyon and temple areas. In its App Store preview, Snowman said the new area includes "special hidden challenges," but it didn't show any of those in the teaser. It only offered a brief look at the city, which adopts the game's gorgeous art style and features floating lanterns. You'll get to experience The Lost City for yourself next week — assuming you can stay on your snowboard long enough.

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth IRA moves Congress to consider changes to investment account’s rules

    Paypal (PYPL)co-founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth individual retirement account balance has some members of Congress second-guessing the tax policies of these investment vehicles. Massachusetts Democratic Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has requested a proposal to “stop IRAs from being exploited,” he told ProPublica, which first reported about Thiel’s Roth IRA. ProPublica’s report used tax documents to reveal the tech giant’s account grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in part to investments in private securities.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Down 9% This Week

    This is not a good week to be Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) or one of its investors. Tuesday afternoon, Sorrento announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Resiniferatoxin (RTX), a non-opioid medication aimed at treating knee pain arising from osteoarthritis, for a Phase 2 clinical trial. The clinical-stage biotech said in a press release that the Phase 2 study will be aimed at determining the recommended dose for its Phase 3 trial.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped on Ballard's Good News

    Shares of fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) slipped as much as 3.3% in early trading Friday and are still trading down about 2.8% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT. Curiously, though, the news out of the fuel-power sector this week isn't about Plug at all -- it's about Plug's rival in fuel cells, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP). As Ballard announced yesterday, Indian industrial giant Tata Motors has just placed an order for 15 of Ballard's 70-kilowatt "FCmove" fuel cell modules to power its zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Buses.

  • [video]Our Technical Strategy for Speculative Anavex Life Sciences

    "This is speculative but I think you stick with it," responded Jim Cramer. According to the company's website they do "research and product development of pharmaceuticals and biologic agents for the prevention and treatment of human neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, pain and cancer." In the daily bar chart of AVXL, below, we can see that the shares made a base in the second half of 2020 and then started a strong advance in late January and early February.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 12.7% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The primary reason behind this decline appears to be increasing concerns about the rise of coronavirus variants, especially the highly contagious delta variant. This lack of information about the efficacy of Novavax's vaccine against the delta variant seems to be troubling investors to some extent.

  • Stamps.com to be bought by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 billion deal

    On Friday, Stamps.com and Thoma Bravo announced a $6.6 billion cash deal in which the online postage company agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm.

  • 16 Best E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in 2021

    In this article, we will be looking at the 16 best e-commerce stocks to buy in 2021. To skip our detailed analysis of the online retail sector, you can go directly to the 5 Best E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in 2021. From grocery shopping to education, there’s nothing that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t caused a change […]

  • Why Clean Energy Fuels Is Crashing This Week

    Besides losing popularity among the meme crowd, a competitor's announcement is helping drive this alternative fuel stock lower.

  • 20 Chinese Companies Listed on NYSE/NASDAQ/AMEX

    In this article, we discuss the 20 Chinese companies listed on NYSE/NASDAQ/AMEX. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Chinese Companies Listed on NYSE/NASDAQ/AMEX. The trade tension between the United States and China over the past few years has dominated headlines around the world, fueling speculation […]

  • Boeing Eyes 737 Max's China Return But Political Bargaining At Play

    Chinese regulators are reportedly open to test flights for the Boeing 737 Max, a key step for the jet to return to service there.

  • I got into an accident after my friend asked me to drive her car. She insists I pay her full deductible. Is that fair?

    'A truck was speeding down a two-way road, and we were hit in the very back left side of her car when he veered into my lane.'

  • ‘We could barely afford a babysitter in New York City.’ But we bought a gorgeous, $340,000 house in Savannah this year. Here’s how.

    My husband had just had his salary cut by 50%, and we were living with my parents in Westchester County, New York, because we could no longer afford the rent on our apartment in Brooklyn. Now, our monthly mortgage payment is $1,500 less than our rent in Brooklyn. In New York City, some parking spaces go for what we bought an entire house for in Savannah.

  • Why Tilray and Other Cannabis Stocks Are Moving Down This Week

    Pot stocks are in the midst of a downtrend, but some are just giving back a bit of this year's gains.

  • Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet is a company expected to significantly outperform its peers.

  • Billionaire space race: As Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos blast off, here’s how their suborbital trips match up

    Who’s flying higher, who’s going longer, and what’s at stake with Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin’s first passenger flights

  • I’m 56, my husband is 57 and retired. We have about $750,000 saved and a military pension. I’m ‘tired of working in America.’ Can I retire in three years?

    The good news: That pension and your savings are and will be great assets for you in retirement, so congratulations on that! There are many factors that go into knowing how much you’ll need for retirement, and a few ways to break down these annual estimates. For example, if you were to use the 4% rule, which is a traditional rule of thumb that suggests you take out 4% of your retirement savings every year to live on, you’d generate about $30,000 to $35,000 a year, said Morgan Hill, chief executive officer of Hill and Hill Financial.

  • The 3 Most Profitable Robinhood Penny Stocks: Are They Buys?

    You can find plenty of stocks on the trading platform's 100 most popular list with sky-high share prices. Currently, there are 13 stocks included in the 100 most widely held stocks on Robinhood that have share prices of less than $5 and therefore qualify as penny stocks. Here are the three most profitable penny stocks on Robinhood -- and whether or not any of them are good picks to buy right now.

  • Is AMD Stock Heading to $135?

    This chip specialist is inching closer to completing its pending acquisition of Xilinx, and one analyst is very bullish.

  • Why Workhorse Group Dropped Again Wednesday

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock opened at $13.85, dropped to a low of $12.43 during the day and closed at $12.51, a one-day tumble of 9.61% on Wednesday. Shares in Workhorse, a maker of electric trucks, have been a favorite among retail investors and were as high as $17 last week. Workhorse, which lost out to Oshkosh Defense, a division of Oshkosh, on the contract to make the next-generation vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Claims Court regarding the bid process.