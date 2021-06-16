'Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City' is coming to Apple Arcade

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City first enchanted users with its gorgeous artwork and serene experience back in 2018. Now, it's coming to Apple Arcade with extra content, developer Snowman has announced.

As before, Alto's Odyssey will follow Alto and friends as they seek out the Lost City on an sandboarding adventure. You'll be able to explore hidden temples, canyons, caverns and dunes in a magical sun- (or moon-) dappled environment. You're tasked with finding the secrets of Lost City as you "grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, glide in your wingsuit, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries," Snowman wrote on the App Store preview.

Along with the original adventure, there's new content exclusively for Apple Arcade. "Explore a new and unique biome with special hidden challenges, layered among the classic Alto’s Odyssey experience long-term fans know and love," the developer wrote. All of that is companied by the stirring soundtrack and, as before, you can enable Zen mode with its own calming soundtrack and the game boiled down to its essence: "no scores, no coins and no power-ups. Just you and the endless desert," the description reads.

Other features include six unlockable characters and a photo mode to capture your experiences. The game joins Angry Birds Reloaded and Doodle God Universe as recent additions to Apple Arcade. Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is now available for pre-order on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.