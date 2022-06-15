U.S. markets closed

Altoura Formalizes Agreement with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Group

·3 min read

New integrations with Dynamics 365 Guides and PowerApps improve authoring of immersive training experiences

SEATTLE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoura, a Microsoft co-sell partner, announced today that it has signed a formal agreement with Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Group to more closely align both technology and go-to-market efforts. As part of the agreement, Altoura has integrated with the Dynamics 365 Guides and Power Apps to make it easy to import instructional guides into Altoura and to unify data from multiple sources to create interactive, immersive dashboards and reports as part of Altoura's market-leading immersive training capabilities.

"Altoura, combined with Dynamics 365 Guides running on HoloLens 2, delivers significant value to our joint customers."

Altoura helps organizations transform their physical equipment and environments into digital 3D assets and then make them immersive, interactive, and collaborative. For example, Altoura customers report that the ability to train employees in a realistic virtual environment before they show up to work onsite in their physical environment reduces training time by more than 70%, accelerating time to productivity and eliminating the need for costly instructor-led training.

"Our native integration with Dynamics 365 Guides allows us to deliver complete solutions to customers that take full advantage of Microsoft's powerful cloud, device, and business application technologies," said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura. "And our enterprise customers love that Altoura works seamlessly with Dynamics 365 Guides, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, Power Apps, and HoloLens 2."

Altoura will now sell Dynamics 365 Guides, Power Apps, and HoloLens 2 along with its own platform in an offering called Train-to-Work®, which is the only complete training solution to span offsite to onsite environments. It enables frontline workers to learn by simulating work on virtual models inside Altoura so that when they show up for work at their physical location, they are already skilled and can transition to using AR assistance with Dynamics 365 Guides to complete their tasks in real time. The training experience and user interfaces are consistent across both virtual and physical environments, which accelerates learning and improves worker confidence.

"Altoura, combined with Dynamics 365 Guides running on HoloLens 2, delivers significant value to our joint customers by eliminating instructor-led training while reducing training cycle times and improving knowledge retention" said Rody Senner, General Manager of Mixed Reality Sales at Microsoft.

Line of business leaders, operations managers, and learning and development (L&D) professionals also benefit from Train-to-Work. Content creators need only build training materials once in Dynamics 365 Guides, then import them into Altoura. And with newly added Power Apps integration, they can connect users to Power Apps content or extend app capabilities with Azure Functions and custom connectors to proprietary or on-premises systems. This capability makes Altoura highly extensible and allows creators to customize training workflows without writing code.

About Altoura

Altoura is the pioneer of interactive digital twin technology and maker of the productivity platform for spatial work. Altoura transforms physical assets into 3D models and provides a no-code platform to transform them into immersive, interactive, and collaborative workflows such as immersive training and real estate design visualization. Altoura is a Gold member of Microsoft's Mixed Reality Partner Program and a strategic partner with Meta, Unity, Insight, and leading systems integrators. With a large and growing base of Fortune 500 customers, Altoura is the #1 platform for Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Transportation companies that want to empower their workforce with the tools to be productive from anywhere.

Learn more about Altoura at http://www.altoura.com.
Learn more about Train-to-Work® at https://www.altoura.com/train-to-work.html.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altoura-formalizes-agreement-with-microsoft-dynamics-365-business-group-301569017.html

SOURCE Altoura

