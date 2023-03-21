U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.03
    +29.46 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,434.70
    +190.12 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,780.46
    +104.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.88
    +29.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +0.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.00
    -31.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.23 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0850 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0079 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2750
    +0.9800 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,137.59
    +604.02 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.61
    +10.56 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.22
    +137.37 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Altoura Launches Immersive Training Platform for the Industrial Metaverse

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Altoura 6 empowers training teams to increase frontline worker productivity, improve worker safety, gain better insights into training performance, and dramatically lower training costs

Altoura 6 represents a major milestone in the company's mission to build the first AI-driven training platform for industrial companies

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoura today announced the availability of Altoura 6, its next-generation immersive training platform for the industrial metaverse, as well as the Private Beta for its new AI services that automate and help scale training content development. Since its founding, Altoura has enabled companies to build frontline worker training for standard operating, maintenance, and safety procedures within a 3D environment. Altoura 6 now enables training creators to author powerful immersive simulations without writing code or using Unity for 3D asset management—and to access self-service analytics and generate reports to evaluate training performance and identify patterns that can be used to optimize training experiences.

ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)
ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)

The shift from legacy instructor-led training to immersive training enables industrial companies to do more with less. They can train employees more safely in virtual simulations, and they can improve frontline worker productivity and utilization of assets because they don't have to take people or equipment offline for training purposes. At the same time, they can publish training to frontline workers that can be accessed in Altoura from any location with any device, which dramatically reduces training costs, unwanted attrition, and material waste.

"We built Altoura 6 to meet our customers' requests to make training development faster, more powerful, less expensive, and much easier to measure and optimize," said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura. "These new capabilities will be even further enhanced by AI services in upcoming versions of Altoura, which are now in Private Beta with some of the world's most successful companies."

Altoura is used by many of the world's largest and most innovative industrial companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Wabtec, Cummins, Bridgestone, Applied Materials, Ecolab, and others. "We're using Altoura to onboard and train our new hires on manufacturing processes before they even show up on the front lines," said Andy Warren, Senior Manager of Engineering Service Support at Bridgestone Americas. "By training new hires on 3D models in Altoura instead of physical equipment, we can improve asset utilization while reducing the time it takes new hires to be productive."

Availability

Altoura 6 is available immediately. It can be licensed as a SaaS offering directly from Altoura or procured from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To request to participate in the Private Beta of Altoura's new AI-driven training services, contact info@altoura.com.

About Altoura

Altoura is the pioneer of AI-enabled training services, and maker of the only enterprise-grade immersive training platform for the industrial metaverse. Altoura empowers training creators to build real-time interactive 3D simulations so frontline workers can train remotely and safely with 3D models of their equipment and work environment. Altoura is a strategic ISV partner with Meta, and winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year for Mixed Reality. With a large and growing base of Fortune 500 customers, Altoura is the #1 choice of industrial companies that want better trained, more productive, more engaged employees at lower costs. Altoura is headquartered in Seattle, Shanghai, and Bengaluru. To learn more, please visit altoura.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altoura-launches-immersive-training-platform-for-the-industrial-metaverse-301775694.html

SOURCE Altoura

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Fox, Dominion pursue pretrial wins in $1.6 billion defamation case

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A pretrial hearing in the $1.6 billion defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp over Fox News airing debunked vote-rigging claims bogged down on Tuesday in a squabble over presentation of sealed information in open court. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis was presiding over a hearing in Wilmington ahead of the scheduled April 17 start of the high-profile defamation trial. Fox has said the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally protected speech.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Makes a Move Customers Will Hate (Blame Starbucks)

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again: Recruiters predict talent will keep leverage for another 5 years

    Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Fox News producer's lawsuit claims network coerced her to mislead in Dominion testimony

    A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Paying Off in Europe

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Lithium Prices in China Halve in Just Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The frenzy for lithium, which saw Chinese prices of the electric-vehicle battery material surge more than 1,300% in just two years, has turned into a rapid retreat.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Pric

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Rises After 4 Straight Weeks of Decline

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the count of oil and gas rigs rises following a decline in four straight weeks.

  • EU antitrust regulators raid energy drinks company

    EU antitrust regulators have raided a company active in the energy drinks sector in several EU countries on suspicion of taking part in a cartel and also abusing its dominance, the European Commission said on Tuesday. Austrian energy drinks maker Red Bull confirmed that its premises had been searched, the Austrian news agency APA reported, although the company declined further comment when contacted by Reuters. "The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the EU enforcer said in a statement.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox

    The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.