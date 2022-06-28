U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

Altoura Recognized as 2022 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year

·3 min read

SEATTLE , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoura today announced it has won the Mixed Reality 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a large global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)
ALTOURA builds enterprise XR solutions for immersive training, collaboration, layouts and virtual tours. The software runs on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and HoloLens 2. (PRNewsfoto/Altoura)

"This award reflects the outstanding collaborations we've had with Microsoft to deliver business value to our joint enterprise customers," said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Altoura is being recognized for providing outstanding solutions in the Mixed Reality category. Enterprise customers like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ecolab, and Wabtec are using Altoura's immersive training solution Train-to-Work®—which includes Altoura, Dynamics 365 Guides, and HoloLens 2—to onboard and upskill workers in a virtual setting from any location. Once trained in Altoura, frontline workers use Dynamics 365 Guides to receive real-time AR-assistance with tasks in their physical workspace. Training virtually before training in a physical environment accelerates time to productivity, improves readiness, and drives down costs.

"This award reflects the outstanding collaborations we've had with Microsoft to deliver business value to our joint enterprise customers," said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura. "It's also a harbinger of future successes as we partner to help companies to deploy mixed reality solutions that improve efficiencies so they can thrive in a challenging economic environment."

Gerald Logan, Digital Implementations Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, "The combination of Altoura, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides and HoloLens 2 enables our frontline workers to get a connected train-to-work experience by training virtually first before training on-site in the same user interface. The result is a great experience and valuable business impact by lowering training cycle times and improving the economics of our work processes."

Mark Reagan, Plant Director at Ecolab, added, "Altoura and Microsoft are world-class partners that have helped us envision and begin to roll out an immersive training solution so our employees can onboard and train in mixed reality faster in a highly engaging platform—impacting both our bottom line and employee satisfaction."

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Altoura

Altoura is the pioneer of interactive digital twin technology and maker of the productivity platform for spatial work. Altoura provides a no-code platform to import and transform 3D assets into immersive, interactive, and collaborative spatial workflows such as immersive training and design visualization. Altoura is a Gold partner in Microsoft's elite Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP) and a strategic partner with Meta, Unity, Insight, and leading systems integrators. With a large and growing base of Fortune 500 customers, Altoura is the #1 platform for manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation, and corporate real estate teams that want to empower their workforce with the spatial tools to be more efficient and productive. To learn more, please visit altoura.com.

To learn more about Train-to-Work®, please visit https://www.altoura.com/train-to-work.html.

