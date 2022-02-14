U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +1.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +31.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5390
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,649.56
    +283.71 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Altoz, Inc. Expands Geographically

·2 min read

Expansion Triples Manufacturing Square Footage at Red Lake Falls Facility

GREENBUSH, Minn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoz, Inc. finalizes plans to expand its facility in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to accommodate the company's growth. A new 62,500 square foot facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2022 and is the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project. This will bring the combined building space to over 400,000 square feet between the Red Lake Falls and Greenbush, MN locations.

Altoz will be adding 62,500 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing space by Fall 2022.
This expansion will allow Altoz to meet the increased demand for their commercial mowers and continue to diversify.

The investment and decision to expand their facility in Red Lake Falls was a logical step in Altoz's strategic growth plan to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new manufacturing facility will accommodate state-of-the-art metal fabrication equipment including laser cutting systems, turret presses, press brakes, robotic welders, along with a powder coat paint system, assembly and a distribution center. "This expansion will allow us to meet the increased demand for our commercial mowers and continue to diversify into other segments of the outdoor power equipment industry," said Dennis Brazier, Altoz CEO. In addition to the manufacturing facility, the site features a modern, multi-story office building that will accommodate a growing workforce.

2021 was a remarkable year, one in which Altoz gained worldwide recognition and won numerous industry awards for new product innovation with its tracked stand on mower. The company was also named one of the Top 175 Workplaces in Minnesota. The corporate headquarters holds MNSHARP certification from MNOSHA that recognizes organizations where managers and employees work together to develop safety and health management systems that go beyond basic compliance with all applicable OSHA standards. "Altoz has an impeccable safety record and we bring this same level of commitment to our Red Lake Falls location. We are focused on growth, excited about the future and eager to add additional talent to our company. We encourage career-oriented people to apply now, as we have immediate opportunities prior to the facility being completed," said Brazier.

About Altoz
Altoz, Inc. is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders who are inspired by a passion for excellence. The Altoz dealer base spans across the United States and includes distributors in New Zealand, United Kingdom and Australia. The company manufactured the world's first zero-turn and stand on mowers with tracks. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com. Media Contact: Janie Brandon at 855-782-5869 or Janie.Brandon@Altoz.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altoz-inc-expands-geographically-301481989.html

SOURCE Altoz

