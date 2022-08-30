U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Altrata Names Keya Hammond as Chief Innovation Officer

·2 min read

NEW YORK  , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrata, the global leader in people intelligence on the world's most influential individuals, has announced that Keya Hammond has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer.  Hammond joins Altrata from Equifax where she led the productization and transformation of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Cloud product portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Altrata)
(PRNewsfoto/Altrata)

"As we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy, this is an opportune moment in Altrata's journey to welcome a Chief Innovation Officer," said Altrata CEO James Lavell.  "As we continue to unify our brands and maximize our assets, Keya will be integral in building upon the great work already in place and establishing a leading innovation and product function focused on our clients' needs and driving additional value."

In her role as Chief Innovation Officer, Hammond is responsible for owning product strategy across Altrata and will help build an end-to-end transformational roadmap to support the company's mission, strategy, and future goals.

"Altrata has a dynamic product suite, providing clients across industries with access to data on the world's most influential individuals," said Hammond.  "This role is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside a talented team and enhance our product roadmap to further enable our client's success."

As well as product strategy, Hammond has extensive leadership experience across diverse roles including product management, program management, operations, and software engineering. Experience which has provided her an excellent platform to take on business critical challenges, including integrations, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational transformations. With her deep knowledge of data intelligence and her innate customer and people focus, she is uniquely qualified to lead the development of a world class product function within Altrata.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and c-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to our clients' success.

Advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify up and coming talent quickly. Our data is actionable, accurate, and comprehensive. Powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers who are committed to maintaining millions of profiles and changing data points, so you can effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altrata-names-keya-hammond-as-chief-innovation-officer-301613759.html

SOURCE Altrata

