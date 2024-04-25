Reported Net Revenues: $5.6 billion, marking a decrease of 2.5% year-over-year.

Revenues Net of Excise Taxes: $4.717 billion, slightly above the estimate of $4.712 billion.

Reported Diluted EPS: $1.21, showing a significant increase of 21.0% year-over-year, driven by favorable income tax items and lower litigation costs.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.15, aligning exactly with analyst estimates, despite a 2.5% decrease from the previous year.

Smokeable Products Segment: Net revenues decreased by 3.6% primarily due to lower shipment volume and higher promotional investments.

Oral Tobacco Products Segment: Net revenues increased by 3.7%, driven by higher pricing and lower promotional investments.

Dividends: Paid dividends totaling $1.7 billion during the first quarter.

On April 25, 2024, Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a mixed performance with some financial metrics aligning with analyst expectations, while others showed slight declines. The detailed earnings can be explored in their recent 8-K filing.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Meets Estimates, Revenue Declines Slightly

Company Overview

Altria Group Inc encompasses a variety of tobacco and related businesses including Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco, and John Middleton. Notably, it holds a significant stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev and a 42% interest in Cronos Group, a cannabis manufacturer. Altria's brand portfolio includes the leading cigarette brand Marlboro, which captured a 42% market share in the US in 2022.

Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, Altria reported net revenues of $5.576 billion, a decrease of 2.5% year-over-year, and revenues net of excise taxes stood at $4.717 billion, down by 1.0%. This revenue performance slightly missed the analyst expectations of $4.712 billion. The reported diluted EPS was $1.21, reflecting a significant 21.0% increase, primarily due to lower litigation expenses and fewer shares outstanding. However, the adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes special items, matched analyst estimates at $1.15 but was down 2.5% from the previous year.

Operational and Segment Performance

Altria's smokeable products segment saw a revenue decline of 3.6%, with a reported and adjusted operating companies income (OCI) decrease of 2.6% and 2.5% respectively, driven by lower shipment volumes and increased promotional investments. Conversely, the oral tobacco products segment experienced a revenue increase of 3.7%, with a 4.6% rise in both reported and adjusted OCI, benefiting from higher pricing and reduced promotional investments.

Strategic Moves and Shareholder Returns

During the quarter, Altria made strategic adjustments including the partial sale of its investment in ABI, generating approximately $2.4 billion. This capital influx supported an expansion of Altrias share repurchase program, with a significant portion of shares expected to be reacquired by the end of 2024. Altria also continued its commitment to shareholder returns, distributing $1.7 billion in dividends.

Market and Future Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions marked by regulatory uncertainties and shifting consumer preferences, Altria reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $5.05 to $5.17, indicating an anticipated growth of 2% to 4.5%. This guidance reflects the company's strategic initiatives and expected market dynamics for the remainder of the year.

Conclusion

Altria's first-quarter results reflect resilience in a volatile market, underscored by strategic management decisions that bolster its financial and operational stability. The alignment of its adjusted EPS with analyst forecasts and proactive shareholder value initiatives positions Altria to navigate ongoing industry challenges effectively. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company continues to adapt and evolve in response to both market opportunities and regulatory landscapes.

