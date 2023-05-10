U.S. markets closed

Altria agrees to $235 million settlement to resolve Juul-related cases

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising Juul brand vaping products is seen outside a shop in Manhattan in New York City

(Reuters) -Altria Group Inc said on Wednesday it had reached a $235 million settlement to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases.

E-cigarette maker Juul has been battling several lawsuits about deceptively marketing e-cigarettes and contributing to a youth vaping epidemic, and so has former investor Altria.

"While we continue to believe the claims against us are meritless, we believe this settlement avoids the uncertainty and expense of a protracted legal process and is in the best interest of our shareholders," said Murray Garnick, Altria's executive vice president and general counsel.

He added this settlement brings to a close the vast majority of its pending Juul-related litigation.

Altria expects to record a pre-tax charge of $235 million in the second quarter of 2023 and intends to exclude it from adjusted earnings per share.

As of December, Altria's share of Juul was valued at $250 million, down from $12.8 billion in 2018

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)