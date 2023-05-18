Altron's (JSE:AEL) Dividend Will Be Reduced To ZAR0.19

Altron Limited (JSE:AEL) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 5th of June to ZAR0.19, which is 17% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.2%.

Altron's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Altron's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 28% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, could fall by 15.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 82%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.39. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.2% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Altron's EPS has declined at around 16% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Altron's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Altron you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

