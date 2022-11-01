AltruBio President and CEO Judy Chou Appointed to the Governing Board of California’s Stem Cell & Gene Therapy Agency

AltruBio Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that AltruBio President and CEO Judy Chou, Ph.D., has been appointed to the Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (ICOC) , the governing Board of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). CIRM is a State-funded organization that provides grant awards for research with a goal of accelerating world class science to deliver transformative regenerative medicine treatments in an equitable manner to a diverse California and world.



“I am honored to join the ICOC and contribute to the acceleration of novel stem cell and gene therapy technologies to bring up-and-coming treatments to patients with significant medical needs,” said Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of AltruBio. “I look forward to working with the governing board to support the funding of life changing medicines and applying my experience both as a corporate executive of AltruBio and as a scientist in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Jonathan Thomas, Ph.D., J.D., Chair of the CIRM Board added, “It is with great honor and delight to appoint and have Dr. Chou take a seat on the Board. She has a remarkable career in academia, industry and in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and will be an invaluable addition to the ICOC. We are very much looking forward to working with her.”

Dr. Chou has been sworn into office to serve as the Executive Officer of a Commercial Life Science entity at the Board meeting on October 27, 2022 after being appointed by the CIRM Board of State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

About CIRM

CIRM never forgets that it was created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission.

To meet this challenge, its team of highly trained and experienced professionals actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today’s most promising stem cell technologies.

With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in our portfolio, CIRM is one of the world’s largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality.

For more information go to www.cirm.ca.gov

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays to develop an immune checkpoint enhancer platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated high potency via the same mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

