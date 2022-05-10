U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +31.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,344.00
    +183.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,353.75
    +160.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +14.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.86
    -1.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3750
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,363.94
    -1,043.77 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    752.51
    -27.86 (-3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Altshuler Shaham Implements Sapiens' Platform to Manage its Pension Processes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPNS

The accelerated platform will position Altshuler Shaham as a leading player in the Israeli pension funds market

HOLON, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, has announced that Altshuler Shaham Investment House, one of Israel's fastest growing provident and pension funds, has upgraded its Life and Pensions solution, to accelerate and support its rapidly growing pension funds business. Sapiens Life and Pension platform will dramatically improve Altshuler Shaham's business processes and operational costs. Sapiens' platform was selected for its ability to meet Altshuler's business needs as well as Israeli regulatory requirements.

Sapiens Logo
Sapiens Logo

Altshuler Shaham manages pension assets for 2.4 million customers of more than NIS 200 billion. The upgrade of its pension management platform will support its steady growth trend. The new platform addresses both the changing business needs and the requirements of Israeli regulation, and will enable the company to provide an even more flexible and efficient service for its customers. The upgrade will offer Altshuler Shaham significant improvement in streamlining the operation of pension activities.

"We are pleased to continue our fruitful cooperation with Sapiens," said Anat Knafo Tavor, CEO of Altshuler Shaham Provident Funds and Pension. "The choice of Sapiens stemmed from its rich experience in the field of pensions and technology and in Israeli local regulations. The implementation of the system, which is currently taking place, is part of our growth strategy, and our goal is to continue to lead the pension market in Israel."

"Sapiens is extremely pleased to be a trusted partner of Altshuler Shaham and to empower them to achieve such outstanding growth in the pension fund market. Our 40-year industry expertise demonstrates our commitment to excellence in pension fund solutions," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

According to Tal Sharon, Director of Sapiens Israel, "We are proud of Altshuler Shaham's choice to streamline and expand its operations with Sapiens' advanced solutions, thus becoming a leading player in the field of pension fund management in Israel."

Sapiens Life and Pensions solution and digital facilitation of pension claims deliver a simplified, automated and integrated process for all parties involved (the insurance company, government agencies and legal representatives). The solution offers a dramatic improvement in straight-through processing and a significant decrease in claims calls and processing times.

About Altshuler Shaham Investment House

Altshuler Shaham Investment House was established in 1990 by Gilad Altshuler and Kalman Shaham, and now incorporates a group of companies in various fields of finance. Altshuler Shaham is co-managed by two chief executives, Gilad Altshuler and Ran Shaham. Today, the investment house manages some 275 billion shekels for 1.8 clients and investors, and offers its clients a broad range of products and services, including managing investment portfolios, provident funds, study funds, pension funds and mutual funds. Altshuler Shaham also offers additional services such as retirement planning, alternative investments, trust services and foreign currency services, provided by its incorporated subsidiaries. For more information visit https://www.as-invest.co.il/en/about/about-us/

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Shay Assaraf
Chief of Marketing, Sapiens
Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com

Investor's Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Managing Director, Hayden IR
+1 541-904-5075
kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altshuler-shaham-implements-sapiens-platform-to-manage-its-pension-processes-301543380.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued

    Does the May share price for Points.com Inc. ( TSE:PTS ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

    Does the May share price for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RRGB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged. The popular cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching its highs near $69,000 in November. Trading in the cryptocurrency has recently correlated more with assets such as technology stocks.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Fed Warns of Worsening Market Liquidity in Stability Report

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve warned of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation in a semi-annual report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest