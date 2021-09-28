U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

altumAI and Tangram Insurance Services launch new tech-enabled MGA with smarter risk prevention and better loss control.

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- altumAI, a leading worker health and safety software and analytics firm and Tangram Insurance Services (Tangram), Managing General Underwriter and Program Manager announced today that they are establishing a premier Program Manager (MGA): "futureWork Insurance Solutions" (futureWork). Integrating the altumAI technology with Tangram's insurance program expertise to create an insurance outcome that improves the insured's experience, enhances safety culture, and reduces losses and the associated costs.

Launching in October 2021, the futureWork joint venture powered by Tangram with an initial focus on Workers' Compensation will over time expand into additional lines of insurance.

altumAI's software improves worker health and safety based on worker specific data and insight that drives smarter risk prevention for better loss control and reduced losses.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Tangram team on this new tech-enabled program" said Douglas Turk, Co-Founder of altumAI. "Together we offer clients and partners an innovative technology and insurance program that predicts and avoids risk and provides a competitive insurance outcome utilizing our insight and data for reduced losses and expense. This is a game changer in Workers Comp and how we are able to underwrite other lines in the future."

The Tangram team of underwriting experts and specialists have the capabilities to reduce client's workers' compensation costs with the insights and data captured through altumAI's health and safety technology platform.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to invest in the future of insurance and a big part of that opportunity is understanding, analyzing and underwriting human behavior" noted Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram Insurance. With altumAI's leading edge technology around human telematics and Tangram's dynamic underwriting and distribution infrastructure, futureWork is a powerful vehicle to build safer work environments and more profitable insurance programs."

The MGA will deploy futureWork to forward-thinking Program clients to improve their overall workers' compensation costs and enhance their safety culture.

To learn more, please visit: https://altumai.com/futurework-insurance/

About altumAI
altumAI was launched in Spring 2020 after 250,000 hours of testing and development. With a core focus of using technology and data to protect worker health and safety. futureWork is the leading worker health and safety application platform for real-time, mobile-enabled risk awareness, engagement, and action. futureWork captures and interprets the data that surrounds every worker to identify and avoid risk. http://www.altumAI.com.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.
Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a managing general underwriter and national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altumai-and-tangram-insurance-services-launch-new-tech-enabled-mga-with-smarter-risk-prevention-and-better-loss-control-301385842.html

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

