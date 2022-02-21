U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.45
    +2.38 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.70
    +11.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6690
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,223.73
    -1,167.88 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.98
    -85.80 (-9.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,413.69
    -497.18 (-1.85%)
     

Altus Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Altus Midstream Company
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ALTM
  • ALTMW

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. Results can be found on the company’s website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts

Media:

(713) 296-7276

Alexandra Franceschi

Investor:

(281) 302-2286

Patrick Cassidy




