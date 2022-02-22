U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,931.82
    +522.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Altus Midstream is now Kinetik

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Altus Midstream Company
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALTM
  • ALTMW
Altus Midstream Company
Altus Midstream Company

KNTK will start trading on the NASDAQ effective tomorrow

Kinetik also updates details on Independent Board Members

MIDLAND, Texas and HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetik Holdings Inc. (“Kinetik”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced the completion of the business combination of Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) (“Altus”) and BCP Raptor Holdco LP (“BCP”), creating a unique, fully integrated midstream company.

Kinetik is the only pure-play midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin, one of the world’s most prolific hydrocarbon basins, providing the Company with the scale, operational capabilities, and fully integrated service offerings necessary for sustained long-term success.

Kinetik’s Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KNTK” at the open of trading on February 23, 2022.

“Today is an exciting day, both for the shareholders of EagleClaw and the shareholders of Altus. For EagleClaw, this heralds the end of a five-year journey as a private company and the start of an exciting new chapter in the public markets and with an expanded investor base. For Altus shareholders, this represents a significant step forward in growing and diversifying its asset base. I am incredibly proud of both teams and I am delighted to welcome approximately 208 EagleClaw and 56 former Apache employees to the new Kinetik. To our Kinetik customers and the communities that we serve and in which we operate, we thank you for your trust and your partnership. While we have rebranded the company to reflect our perspective on the future of the industry, we remain steadfast in our values and core principles. We aim to be the midstream service provider of choice for the Texas Delaware Basin and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate what differentiates us from our peers,” said Jamie Welch, the President and CEO of Kinetik.

In accordance with the contribution agreement, BCP unitholders, principally funds associated with Blackstone and I Squared Capital, and management, received 50 million Class C common shares (appended to an equivalent number of common units in Altus Midstream LP), resulting in combined ownership of approximately 75% of the pro forma Company. The indirect ownership of Apache Corporation (“Apache”) has been reduced to approximately 20% and the existing Altus public shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined Company.

Apache, Blackstone and I Squared have agreed to customary lock-up provisions of their respective holdings until February 23, 2023. However, Apache is permitted to sell up to 4 million shares until May 23, 2022, provided the first $100 million of proceeds is invested in new development activity within 24 months at Alpine High.

Apache has publicly announced that drilling and completion activity will resume on its Delaware Basin acreage in 2022, including at Alpine High, where extensive gathering infrastructure already exists and wells can be turned in line quickly and efficiently. In addition, Apache has executed a new 10-year dedication agreement with Kinetik for its central Reeves County acreage, called DXL, that commences on November 1, 2022.

John Christmann, the CEO and president of APA, the parent of Apache Corp, said, “We will return to drilling and completion activity at Alpine High this year. The 7 DUCs brought online in the first half of 2021 responded well to changes in drilling and completion design and spacing. Those improvements, combined with the commodity price backdrop we see today, create a high degree of confidence for this next stage of development activity at Alpine High.”

Following closing, Kinetik is well positioned to create stakeholder value through the following:

  • Diversified and integrated assets. 65% of our total EBITDA from gas gathering and processing in the Delaware basin and nearly 35% of total EBITDA from our equity interests in long-haul, joint venture pipelines. That segment will be called Pipeline Transportation.

  • Significant asset and cash flow profile. Over 85% of 2022E EBITDA from our Pipeline Transportation segment is generated from take-or-pay agreements and existing production from over 30 customer counterparties within our Midstream Logistics segment.

  • Conservative financial strategy. Focused on maintaining our strong, pro forma balance sheet and targeting 3.5x leverage and investment grade ratings by year end 2023.

  • Sole focus on expanding its footprint in the Permian. Today, Kinetik is the fourth largest natural gas processor in the Permian and largest in the Delaware Basin. There are a significant number of growth opportunities in our backyard, which is the fastest growing oil basin the United States.

  • Our commitment and focus to a long-term goal of net zero GHG emissions by 2050 achieved by incorporating ESG metrics into every facet of our business, including executive compensation and our corporate debt.

“We at Blackstone are excited by the important role Kinetik has to play in the energy transition and look forward to being part of its bright future,” said David Foley, the new Chairman of Kinetik and Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners.

Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, added, “We are proud of what Kinetik has become. We are confident that the company will continue to help optimize and boost the critical natural gas infrastructure necessary for energy transition to be successful in the United States.”

Independent Directors

In connection with the business combination, Kinetik announced ten members of the Company’s new eleven-member Board of Directors, with one additional independent director expected to be
appointed in July 2022. The additional member joining in July 2022 is a retiring senior partner from one of the Big 4 public accounting firms and will Chair the Audit Committee upon their appointment. The Independent Directors joining the Board today are diverse and have long term energy and public company board experience. Each Director is a tremendous addition and will elevate the depth of dialogue and discussion in the Board room. Those Independent Directors are:

Laura A. Sugg, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Governance Committee
D. Mark Leland, Independent Director
Kevin S. McCarthy, Independent Director

2021 Results and 2022 Guidance

Kinetik will host an Investor Update and 2022 Guidance conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 am Central Standard Time (9:00 am Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the 2022 guidance. A presentation and link to the live video webcast will be available on the company’s website at www.kinetik.com. To participate via phone, individuals should dial (844) 200-6205 (Toll Free), (646) 904-5544 (Domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (International) 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and enter participant code 396155. A replay of the conference call also will be available on the website following the call.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. The Company is headquartered in Midland, Texas and has a significant presence in Houston. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “seeks,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “should,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expected benefits of the transactions; and future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company’s operations, including statements about strategy, synergies, and future operations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in Altus’ definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 12, 2022 for a discussion of risk factors related to the transactions between Altus and BCP. Also see Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in Altus’ 2021 Annual Report for a discussion of risk factors related to Altus. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Kinetic Media:

(713) 487-4838

Jim Schwartz

Kinetik Investors:

(713) 487-4832

Maddie Wagner

Websites: www.kinetik.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Tuesday following analyst commentary. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the sports book operator's stock price was up more than 3%. Several Wall Street investment firms cut their price targets on DraftKings' stock after the fantasy sports and gambling company said it would generate larger losses than many investors expected in 2022.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • GE Aviation joint venture tapped for historic partnership

    GE Aviation's joint venture with a French jet engine maker was tapped by aircraft manufacturer Airbus in a historic agreement to develop and test a next-generation propulsion system.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) were getting roughed up again today as the Chinese e-commerce giant continued to face pressure from government regulators and a series of events fueled speculation that Beijing was preparing for another round of crackdowns. On Monday, rumors swirled that Tencent, the WeChat parent, was also going to be caught in Beijing's vise, and Bloomberg reported yesterday that the government called on state-run companies to reduce their exposure to Jack Ma's Ant Group, continuing a vendetta against the Alibaba founder that began over a year ago when he criticized finance ministers at a public forum. There were no direct reports of any further regulation on Alibaba, but investors seem to have adjusted their expectations after there was some hope that the pressure would begin to alleviate this year.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia-Ukraine ‘story is winding down’ in the markets, strategist says

    Christopher Smart, Barings Investment Institute Head & Chief Global Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russia-Ukraine's waning impact on markets, the scale of geopolitical conflicts, sanctions, and pressure on international crude oil and gas flows.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Palo Alto Stock Rises As Next-Gen Product Growth Drives Earnings Beat

    PANW stock climbed as January-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street targets and guidance came in above expectations.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti