AltynGold (LON:ALTN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AltynGold (LON:ALTN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AltynGold, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$8.6m ÷ (US$135m - US$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, AltynGold has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of AltynGold, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AltynGold Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 125%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On AltynGold's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AltynGold can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 21% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AltynGold (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

